Realme launches two budget smartphones, a smart TV and ANC earbuds in India
In a virtual event today, Realme announced two new smartphones in India: Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G. The new phones will join the Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A that launched in February this year.
Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G: Specifications
|Specification
|Realme Narzo 30 / 30 5G
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|Ports
|Connectivity
|Security
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Software
The Realme Narzo 30 is a toned-down version of the Narzo 30 Pro, featuring a 6.5-inch 90Hz LCD panel, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 6GB RAM, a 48MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.
The Realme Narzo 30 5G, on the other hand, is an affordable 5G offering. It’s identical to the vanilla Narzo 30 in most aspects but has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a slower 18W fast charger.
Alongside smartphones, the company also unveiled the Realme Smart TV and Realme Buds Q2. The Realme Smart TV Full HD is offered in 32-inch size and sports a near bezel-less design. It has 24W Quad Stereo speakers and runs Android 9 out-of-the-box with support for Google Assitant.
Meanwhile, the Realme Buds Q2 is an affordable pair of truly wireless earbuds. It features 10mm dynamic drivers and offers touch-sensitive controls. They come equipped with Active Noise Cancellation and also offer a low-latency Game Mode for a lag-free gaming experience. Elsewhere, the Realme Buds Q2 offers Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type C charging, Google Fast Pair, SBC/AAC Bluetooth codec, and up to 28 hours of total battery life.
Pricing & Availability
The Realme Narzo 30 is priced at ₹12,499 for the base 4GB/64GB model, while the 4GB/128GB model will set you back ₹14,999. It will go on sale from Flipkart, realme.com, and select offline retailers starting June 29. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 30 5G will retail at ₹15,999. It will go on sale from June 30.
As for the Realme Smart TV Full HD, it’s priced at ₹18,999 and will be on sale from June 29. Finally, the Realme Buds Q2 will be available for purchase starting June 30 at ₹2,499.