Realme launches two budget smartphones, a smart TV and ANC earbuds in India

In a virtual event today, Realme announced two new smartphones in India: Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G. The new phones will join the Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A that launched in February this year.

Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G: Specifications

Specification Realme Narzo 30 / 30 5G Dimensions and Weight Narzo 30 5G : 162.3 x 75.4 x 9.4 mm 192g

: Narzo 30 : 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5 mm 185g

: Display 6.5-inch IPS LCD

Full HD+ (1080 x 2400)

90Hz display refresh rate

Hole-punch display SoC Narzo 30: MediaTek Helio G95 2x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.05GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz Mali-G76 MC4

Narzo 30 5G: MediaTek Dimensity 700 2x ARM Cortex-A76 @ 2.2GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz Mali-G57 MC2

RAM and Storage Narzo 30 : 4GB + 64GB 4GB + 128GB

: Narzo 30 5G 6GB + 128GB

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

Narzo 30 : 30W fast charger

: 30W fast charger Narzo 30 5G: 18W fast charger Rear Camera Primary: 48MP Quad Pixel f/1.8

Secondary: 2MP macro

Tertiary: 2MP bokeh Front Camera 16MP f/2.1 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.x

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Side-mounted fingerprint reader Software Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0

The Realme Narzo 30 is a toned-down version of the Narzo 30 Pro, featuring a 6.5-inch 90Hz LCD panel, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 6GB RAM, a 48MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G, on the other hand, is an affordable 5G offering. It’s identical to the vanilla Narzo 30 in most aspects but has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a slower 18W fast charger.

Alongside smartphones, the company also unveiled the Realme Smart TV and Realme Buds Q2. The Realme Smart TV Full HD is offered in 32-inch size and sports a near bezel-less design. It has 24W Quad Stereo speakers and runs Android 9 out-of-the-box with support for Google Assitant.

Meanwhile, the Realme Buds Q2 is an affordable pair of truly wireless earbuds. It features 10mm dynamic drivers and offers touch-sensitive controls. They come equipped with Active Noise Cancellation and also offer a low-latency Game Mode for a lag-free gaming experience. Elsewhere, the Realme Buds Q2 offers Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type C charging, Google Fast Pair, SBC/AAC Bluetooth codec, and up to 28 hours of total battery life.

Pricing & Availability

The Realme Narzo 30 is priced at ₹12,499 for the base 4GB/64GB model, while the 4GB/128GB model will set you back ₹14,999. It will go on sale from Flipkart, realme.com, and select offline retailers starting June 29. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 30 5G will retail at ₹15,999. It will go on sale from June 30.

As for the Realme Smart TV Full HD, it’s priced at ₹18,999 and will be on sale from June 29. Finally, the Realme Buds Q2 will be available for purchase starting June 30 at ₹2,499.