Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Narzo 30A launched in India along with Realme Buds Air 2 and gaming accessories

In an online launch event today, Realme India unveiled a range of new products, including the Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Narzo 30A, Realme Buds Air 2, and a bunch of mobile gaming accessories. The latest smartphone lineup from the company features MediaTek’s mid-range Dimensity 800U and budget-friendly Helio G85 chipsets, coupled with a few premium features. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest devices from Realme:

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro succeeds the Narzo 20 Pro from last year, bringing a higher refresh rate display, a more powerful chipset, and a bigger battery. It features a much cleaner design and comes in two colors: Sword Black and Sword White. On the front, the device flaunts a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. There’s also a Sunlight mode which can shoot the brightness up to 600nits. As confirmed to XDA in an exclusive interview last week, the Realme Narzo 3o Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB flash storage. This is the second phone from the company to feature the Dimensity 800U chipset, with the Realme X7 being the first.

Relame Narzo 30 Pro: Specifications

Specification Realme Narzo 30 Pro Dimensions and Weight 162.2mm x 75.1mm x 9.1mm

194g Display 6.5-inch IPS LCD

120Hz refresh rate

180Hz touch sampling rate

600nits (Sunlight mode)

2400 x 1080 (full HD+) SoC MediaTek Dimensity 800U 2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.4GHz 4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz

7nm process

ARM Mali-G57 RAM and Storage 8GB RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

30W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 48MP Quad Pixel f/1.79

Secondary: 8MP wide-angle. 119-degree

Tertiary: 2MP bokeh

[email protected]

[email protected] Front Camera 16MP f/2.0 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G NR

4G LTE

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Other features Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certified

Side-mounted fingerprint reader Software Android 10 with Realme UI

The camera setup is pretty much unchanged from the previous model. The device has a 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro lens on the back, along with a 16MP camera on the front. The battery, however, has received a small bump from 4,500mAh to 5,000mAh. It supports 30W fast charging with the compatible Dart Charger included inside the box. The phone runs Android 10 out-of-the-box with Realme UI on top. Other notable highlights of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 5G support, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certified audio, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-FI, a 3.5mm audio jack, and microSD card support.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro starts at ₹16,999 for the base model, while the top variant is priced at ₹19,999. It will go on sale starting March 4 via Flipkart, Realme.com, and select offline retailers.

Realme Narzo 30A

The Realme Narzo 30A is a follow-up to the last year’s Narzo 20A. It’s a budget-friendly device, packing a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch in a plastic body measuring 164.5mm x 75.9mm x 9.8mm. It’s powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a Mali-G52 GPU. In terms of cameras, it has a 13MP primary sensor, a B&W depth sensor, and an 8MP selfie shooter.

The Realme Narzo 30A packs a large 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and wired reverse charging support. It runs Realme UI based on Android 10, has a rear-mounted fingerprints scanner, and offers a 3.5mm audio jack and a dual SIM + microSD card tray.

The Realme Narzo 30A comes in two variants: 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB, with a price tag of ₹8,999 for the base model and ₹9,999 for the top model. It will go on sale on 5th March at 12 PM IST via Flipkart, Realme.com, and select offline retailers.

Realme Narzo 30A: Specifications

Specification Realme Narzo 30A Dimensions and Weight 164.5mm x 75.9mm x 9.8mm

207g Display 6.5-inch IPS LCD

1640 x 720 (HD+) SoC MediaTek Helio G85: 2x Cortex-A75 @ 2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

12nm process technology

ARM G52 MC2 GPU RAM and Storage 3GB/4GB RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 6,000 mAh battery

18W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 13MP primary

Secondary: unspecified B&W depth sensor Front Camera 8MP Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac Security Rear-mounted fingerprint reader Software Android 10 with Realme UI

Realme Buds Air 2

The Realme Buds Air 2 is the latest entry into Realme’s TWS portfolio. Realme says they collaborated with the popular DJ duo The Chainsmokers to tune the earphones’ sound signature. The new earphones have several notable improvements over their predecessor, including Active Noise Cancellation, which claims to provide up to 25db noise reduction, Environmental Noise Cancellation for voice calls, and Bluetooth 5.2. The Realme Buds Air 2 features a 10mm audio driver in each bud with a carbon diaphragm. The total battery life is rated for up to 25 hours on a single charge, and on continuous usage, they can last up to 5 hours.

The Realme Buds Air 2 comes in two colors — Closer Black and Closer White — and will go on sale from March 2 via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retailers at ₹3,299.

Gaming Accessories

Alongside the new phones and earphones, Realme also showcased a bunch of mobile gaming accessories.

First is the Realme Cooling Back Clip, a mini cooling fan that is designed to keep the phone’s temperature in check while gaming. The device features a 7-blade fan and a “semiconductor ice chip” to quickly dissipate the heat build-up around the processor region, allowing users to game for prolonged periods without worrying about thermal throttling. The Realme Cooling Back Clip is priced at ₹1799 and will be available for purchase starting March 4 from Realme.com. Realme says the accessories will be compatible with “various devices” but didn’t clarify if it will work with non-Realme phones.

Next up, Realme also unveiled its own take on air trigger buttons called Realme Mobile Game Controller. Realme says these buttons are much more sensitive and offer shorter key ranges than traditional mechanical buttons. The buttons are rechargeable and last up to 80 hours on a single charge. The Realme Mobile Game Controller buttons are priced at ₹999 and will be available from Realme.com “soon.”

Finally, the Realme Mobile Game Finger Sleeves are designed for gamers with sweaty hands. They are made out of carbon fiber material and claim to offer improved touch response and a better grip while gaming. The Realme Mobile Finger Sleeves will be available from Realme.com starting March 4 at ₹129.