Realme Narzo 30 Pro TENAA listing reveals design and key specifications

After launching the MediaTek Dimensity-powered X7 series in India earlier this month, Realme is now gearing up to launch a new Narzo-branded device. The upcoming device was recently spotted on Chinese certification authority TENAA’s website with the model number RMX3161. While Realme is yet to release any details about the phone, reports claim that it could be launched as Narzo 30 Pro 5G in China and India.

The TENAA certification listing (via fonearena) reveals key details about the Narzo 30 Pro 5G. It also includes a couple of live images that give us a good look at its design. As you can see in the images attached below, the Narzo 30 Pro 5G will feature a large rectangular camera island in the top left corner of the back panel with a triple camera setup and an LED flash. Much like the Realme X7 lineup, the device will feature Realme and “Dare to Leap” branding on the back panel.

The images further reveal that the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the right edge and a volume rocker on the left edge. As far as its specifications are concerned, the certification listing confirms that the device will pack a 6.5-inch hole-punch display and a 4,880mAh battery. It also states that the phone will measure 162.5×74.8×8.8mm, making it slightly slimmer than its predecessor.

Although the listing doesn’t include any other hardware info, fonearena speculates that the device could launch with an FHD+ panel with a 90Hz or 120Hz peak refresh rate. The publication also suggests that the device may feature 65W fast charging support. On the software front, the Narzo 30 Pro 5G will ship with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Exclusive: realme will also be launching gaming accessories along with narzo 30 series. These look cool… The gaming mouse and the pad also indicates at an imminent launch of a gaming laptop? #realme is yet to announce the launch dates of the narzo 30 series. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/0XBQpITfq2 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 12, 2021

Along with the Narzo 30 series, Realme is also working on bringing new Narzo-branded gaming accessories to the market. An image featuring the new gaming accessories was recently shared by leaker Ishan Agarwal, who claims that the accessories will debut alongside the Narzo 30 series. The image showcases three new products, including a wireless gaming mouse and a mouse pad.