Realme is putting the fingerprint scanner in a pretty odd place for its next phone

Realme has been trying all kinds of interesting strategies recently. With the company’s recent announcement of MagDart, we’ve already seen some cool, albeit unoriginal, tech from the company. On the flip side, though, the upcoming Realme Narzo 50a shows Realme is not afraid to experiment. Based on the leaked renders we’ve seen, the Narzo 50a looks like a pretty normal smartphone right up until you get to the fingerprint scanner, which is located inside of the camera bump on the back. The potential problem with putting the fingerprint scanner here is that there may not be any tactile feel to it, and it could be easy to touch the camera sensor on the back and potentially smudge the lens.

As per the renders that come courtesy of 91Mobiles and OnLeaks, the Realme Narzo 50a has a waterdrop notch on the front with a fairly large chin. It also has a headphone jack on the bottom beside the USB-C port. There’s a vertically separated dual-tone design on the back, and the camera module houses not only the fingerprint sensor but a triple camera array too. The power button and the volume rocker are on the right-hand side. It’s a unique design, though I can imagine that it will also likely result in a smudged camera module quite often.

Realme’s Narzo series of smartphones is a more budget-oriented line, with Realme opting to skip the Narzo 40 series and jumping straight to Narzo 50. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A launched earlier this year in India, alongside some gaming accessories, too. While no detailed specifications have been leaked, the Narzo 50a is unlikely to be the most powerful of devices. The 30a packed a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 1640 x 720 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel, which isn’t exactly high-end specifications. Still, it launched at a reasonable price at ₹8,999 (~$121) for the base model and ₹9,999 (~$135) for the top model, so we expect similar pricing for its successor.