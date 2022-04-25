Realme Narzo 50A Prime is the first phone from the company to ship without a charging brick
April 25, 2022 6:04am Comment

Realme Narzo 50A Prime is the first phone from the company to ship without a charging brick

Realme has added another model to the Narzo 50 series. Today, the company unveiled the Realme Narzo 50A Prime in India, a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a good-looking design, a large battery, and a 50MP primary camera. It’s also the first smartphone from the company to ship without a charging brick.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime: Specifications

Specification Realme Narzo 50A Prime
Dimensions and Weight
  • 164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1mm
  • 189g
Display
  • 6.6-inch LCD
  • FHD+ (2408 x 1080)
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 600nits peak brightness
SoC
  • Unisoc T612
    • 2 x Cortex-A75 @1.8GHz and 6 x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz
    • 12nm
  • Mali-G57
RAM and Storage
  • 4GB/6GB RAM
  • 64GB/128GB flash storage
  • MicroSD card support
Battery & Charging
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • 18W fast charging support (charger not included)
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 50MP f/1.8
  • Secondary: 2MP macro
  • Tertiary: B&W sensor
Front Camera
  • 8MP
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity
  • 4G LTE
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Type-C port
  • WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
Security Side-mounted fingerprint reader
Software
  • Realme UI R Edition based on Android 11

The Reale Narzo 50A Prime appears to be a cheaper version of the Narzo 50A. In some way, it’s better than the 50A. For example, it features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD compared to the HD+ panel on the 50A and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner instead of the awkwardly-positioned rear-mounted fingerprint scanner of the previous model.

Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime packs a Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 storage. On the back, you get a triple camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro shooter, and a Black and White camera.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. As previously confirmed by the company, the Narzo 50A Prime doesn’t come with a charger inside the box, making it the first Realme phone to ship without a charging brick. On the software side, it runs Android 11 out of the box with Realme UI R Edition on top.

Pricing & Availability

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is priced at ₹11,499 for the base model while the top variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB will set you back ₹12,499. Available in Flash Blue and Flash Black colors, the phone will go on sale via realme.com, Amazon India, and leading retail stores across India starting April 28.

Tags RealmeRealme Narzo

About author

Kishan Vyas
Kishan Vyas

A loyal Android user since Android 2.1 Eclair. Direct inquiries to [email protected]

Load Comments