Realme Narzo 50A Prime is the first phone from the company to ship without a charging brick
Realme has added another model to the Narzo 50 series. Today, the company unveiled the Realme Narzo 50A Prime in India, a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a good-looking design, a large battery, and a 50MP primary camera. It’s also the first smartphone from the company to ship without a charging brick.
Realme Narzo 50A Prime: Specifications
|Specification
|Realme Narzo 50A Prime
|Dimensions and Weight
|
|Display
|
|SoC
|
|RAM and Storage
|
|Battery & Charging
|
|Rear Camera
|
|Front Camera
|
|Ports
|
|Connectivity
|
|Security
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Software
|
The Reale Narzo 50A Prime appears to be a cheaper version of the Narzo 50A. In some way, it’s better than the 50A. For example, it features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD compared to the HD+ panel on the 50A and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner instead of the awkwardly-positioned rear-mounted fingerprint scanner of the previous model.
Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime packs a Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 storage. On the back, you get a triple camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro shooter, and a Black and White camera.
The Realme Narzo 50A Prime features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. As previously confirmed by the company, the Narzo 50A Prime doesn’t come with a charger inside the box, making it the first Realme phone to ship without a charging brick. On the software side, it runs Android 11 out of the box with Realme UI R Edition on top.
Pricing & Availability
The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is priced at ₹11,499 for the base model while the top variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB will set you back ₹12,499. Available in Flash Blue and Flash Black colors, the phone will go on sale via realme.com, Amazon India, and leading retail stores across India starting April 28.