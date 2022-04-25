Realme Narzo 50A Prime is the first phone from the company to ship without a charging brick

Realme has added another model to the Narzo 50 series. Today, the company unveiled the Realme Narzo 50A Prime in India, a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a good-looking design, a large battery, and a 50MP primary camera. It’s also the first smartphone from the company to ship without a charging brick.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime: Specifications

Specification Realme Narzo 50A Prime Dimensions and Weight 164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1mm

189g Display 6.6-inch LCD

FHD+ (2408 x 1080)

60Hz refresh rate

600nits peak brightness SoC Unisoc T612 2 x Cortex-A75 @1.8GHz and 6 x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz 12nm

Mali-G57 RAM and Storage 4GB/6GB RAM

64GB/128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

18W fast charging support (charger not included) Rear Camera Primary: 50MP f/1.8

Secondary: 2MP macro

Tertiary: B&W sensor Front Camera 8MP Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Side-mounted fingerprint reader Software Realme UI R Edition based on Android 11

The Reale Narzo 50A Prime appears to be a cheaper version of the Narzo 50A. In some way, it’s better than the 50A. For example, it features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD compared to the HD+ panel on the 50A and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner instead of the awkwardly-positioned rear-mounted fingerprint scanner of the previous model.

Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime packs a Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 storage. On the back, you get a triple camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro shooter, and a Black and White camera.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. As previously confirmed by the company, the Narzo 50A Prime doesn’t come with a charger inside the box, making it the first Realme phone to ship without a charging brick. On the software side, it runs Android 11 out of the box with Realme UI R Edition on top.

Pricing & Availability

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is priced at ₹11,499 for the base model while the top variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB will set you back ₹12,499. Available in Flash Blue and Flash Black colors, the phone will go on sale via realme.com, Amazon India, and leading retail stores across India starting April 28.