Realme opens up Android 11 betas for Realme X2 Pro, Realme 7, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, and Realme 6 Pro

The Android 11 rollout is in full swing, with the likes of Samsung, Oppo, and Xiaomi rolling out the latest version of Android to their mid-range and budget smartphones. Now just as we say goodbye to 2020, Realme is joining the Android 11 party with Realme UI 2.0 betas for four smartphones. The company has announced the Android 11 beta program for the Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro, and Realme Narzo 20 Pro.

This is in line with Realme’s update roadmap, according to which all four devices were slated to receive a Realme UI 2.0 beta with Android 11 in December 2020. If you own a Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro, or Narzo 20 Pro, you can participate in the beta program by filling in a Google form. At the time of writing this article, the beta program was no longer accepting new applicants. But you can still go ahead and visit the link below for your respective device to see if more seats have opened up in the meantime.

Realme 7 Android 11 Beta || Realme X2 Pro Android 11 Beta || Realme Narzo Android 11 Beta

The Realme 6 Pro users, on the other hand, can apply for the early access program right from their phone; go to Settings > Software update > tap on the gear icon in the top right corner > select Trial Version > fill in your details and tap Apply Now. After successful submission, you will receive the beta software via an OTA.

Do note that this beta software is not meant for average users as it will likely contain bugs and instabilities. If, at any point, you wish to leave the beta program, you can return to the stable channel by flashing the rollback package for your device.

Realme 6 Pro Android 11 Beta

The early access program is currently limited to the Indian variants only. Realme hasn’t revealed any timeframe regarding the stable release of Android 11 for these devices yet. But now that the update is already under beta testing, the final public release shouldn’t be too far.