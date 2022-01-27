Realme Pad will be updated to Android 12 after all

Realme officially joined the Android tablet league with the release of the Realme Pad in September last year. The Realme Pad offers decent hardware at an affordable price stage, featuring a solid build quality, a large design, and capable multimedia capabilities. However many users were disappointed when they learned earlier this month that Realme had no plans for the Android 12 update. But after some backlash, Realme now has a change of heart.

Realme on Wednesday officially confirmed that the Realme Pad would receive the Android 12 update after all. However, users will have to wait a quite bit to get their hands on the new software as the update won’t come out until Q3 2022. But at least your Realme Pad won’t be stuck on Android 11 forever. Realme also says the tablet will get three years of security updates which is great to see considering the fact it’s a budget tablet.

“The Realme Pad will get the Android 12 Update in Q3, 2022 and would also have 3 years of security update. The announcement has been made keeping in mind the requirements of the users,” Realme said in a press release.

Realme says Android 12 will pack features like a revamped lock screen and notification UI, scrolling screenshots, one-handed mode, and updated widgets among other things.

The Realme Pad is one of the best budget Android tablets available on the market. It features a large 10.4-inch LCD display with 2000 x 1200 resolution and an 82.5% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it’s powered by MediaTek’s Helio G80 octa-core SoC, paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB flash storage. It has an 8MP rear and an 8MP ultra-wide front camera. The tablet packs a 7,100mAh battery and charges via an 18W fast charger. Other notable highlights include quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support, dual microphones with noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0, Face Unlock, and a 3.5mm audio jack. On the software front, it runs Android 11 out of the box with Realme UI for Pad on top.