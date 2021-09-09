Realme’s first tablet features budget specs and a low price tag

Realme started out as a budget smartphone sub-brand under OPPO before spinning off into its own company (but still under the BBK umbrella) in 2018. Since then, the company has launched dozens of smartphones at many different price points in Europe and Asia, putting the heat on established brands like Xiaomi and Samsung. Like other smartphone companies, Realme has expanded its reach into the audio accessory, lifestyle technology, and IoT markets. One category that Realme hasn’t dared to leap into thus far is tablets, though that’s changing today with the launch of the Realme Pad.

The Realme Pad is Realme’s first-ever tablet, and it features budget specs and an affordable price tag, as we’ve come to expect from the brand. If you’re looking for an iPad competitor, the Realme Pad isn’t it. However, if all you need is a cheap tablet to browse the Internet, watch videos, read books, play a few light games, and keep a kid entertained, this tablet may be for you.

Realme Pad: Specifications and features

The Realme Pad is a thin and light tablet with an aluminum alloy unibody construction. It measures 246.1 millimeters wide by 155.9 millimeters long, and it’s only 6.9 millimeters thick. The tablet’s LCD panel is quite wide, measuring 10.4 inches diagonally with a WUXGA+ resolution. The screen isn’t edge-to-edge by any means, as it only takes up 82.5% of the front, but that may be for the better when handing this tablet to a young child. The refresh rate is the standard 60Hz, which is not too surprising considering the internal hardware powering the tablet.

Under-the-hood, the Realme Pad is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G80 chip. This SoC won’t top any benchmarks, what with its octa-core CPU comprised of two Cortex-A75 and six Cortex-A55 cores and its dual-core Mali-G52 GPU. The SoC is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that appears to be expandable via a microSD card slot. The tablet supports cellular connectivity with its built-in modem, and it has a dual SIM card slot for provisioning the tablet to two carriers (though one of those slots doubles as the microSD card slot). Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 and Bluetooth 5.0, but the tablet doesn’t offer NFC support. To keep the tablet running, a 7100mAh battery is installed, which can be charged via the included 18W adapter.

The Realme Pad has all the basic multimedia features you’d expect from a tablet, including an 8MP front-facing camera for video calls, an 8MP rear-facing camera for scanning documents, a USB-C port on the side, a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom right corner (and not a stylus holder as previously rumored), and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The Realme Pad runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box. The tablet does come preloaded with Google’s Kids Space app, which could come in handy if you’re thinking of buying this tablet for a child.

Specification Realme Pad (RMP2102) Build Aluminum alloy unibody Dimensions & Weight 246.1 x 155.9 x 6.9mm 440g Display 10.4-inch LCD

WUXGA+ (2000×1200) resolution

15:9 aspect ratio

60Hz refresh rate

82.5% screen-to-body ratio

Up to 360 nits brightness SoC MediaTek Helio G80 Octa-core CPU 2x ARM Cortex-A75 @ 2.0GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU @ 950MHz

Fabricated on TSMC’s 12nm process RAM & Storage 3/4 LPDDR4X RAM

32/64 eMMC 5.1 storage expandable via microSD card Battery & Charging 7100mAh battery

18W charging

Reverse wired charging Security Software-based facial recognition Rear Camera(s) 8MP Front Camera(s) 8MP, 105° FoV, dual-mic noise cancellation Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm audio jack Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certification

2 microphones Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz)

Dual SIM

No NFC

Bluetooth 5.0 Codecs: SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC

Optional LTE model GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz WCDMA: B1/5/8 FDD-LTE: B1/3/5/7/8/20/28 TD-LTE: B38/40/41(2496MHz-2690MHz)

Software Realme UI for Pad based on Android 11 Colors Real Grey and Real Gold

Realme Pad – Pricing and availability

The Realme Pad will be available in two colors — Real Grey and Real Gold — and it will go on sale on September 15th via Realme’s website, Flipkart, and other offline retailers. The tablet is priced as follows: