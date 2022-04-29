Realme brings the affordable Realme Pad Mini & Buds Q2s to the Indian market

Realme lifted the covers off its first 150W fast charging phone, the Realme GT Neo 3, in India today. Along with the affordable flagship, the company has also launched the Realme Pad Mini and the Realme Buds Q2s in the region. If you’re in the market for a budget-friendly tablet or TWS earbuds, here’s everything you need to know about Realme’s latest offerings.

Realme Pad Mini

The Realme Pad Mini is an entry-level Android tablet geared towards students and price-conscious buyers. It features an 8.7-inch LCD with chunky bezels on the top and bottom, and a 1340×800 resolution. On the inside, it packs a Unisoc T616 octa-core processor, paired with up to 4G RAM and 64GB storage.

In the camera department, the Realme Pad Mini offers an 8MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. The tablet is backed by a 6,400mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. Other noteworthy features include dual-band Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual speakers.

On the software front, the Realme Pad Mini runs Realme’s custom Android skin for tablets — Realme UI for Pad — based on Android 11.

Realme Buds Q2s

Like the Realme Pad Mini, the Realme Buds Q2s are an affordable pair of TWS earbuds that feature a trendy design with a transparent lid on the charging case. The earbuds feature 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers and offer Dolby Atmos support for an enhanced listening experience.

Realme claims that the Buds Q2s offer 30 hours of total playback on a single charge (charging case included) and offer fast-charging support, which can get you 3 hours of additional playback time in just 10 minutes. The earbuds also feature environmental noise cancellation for calls, an 88mm super-low latency gaming mode, intelligent touch controls, and IPx4 certification.

Pricing & Availability

The Realme Pad Mini will go on sale in India starting X. It will be available in X colorways –. The tablet will be available in two RAM/storage configurations at the following price:

3GB+32GB (Wi-Fi): ₹10,999

3GB+32GB (LTE): ₹12,999

4GB+64GB (Wi-Fi) ₹12,999

4GB + 64GB (LTE): ₹14,999

₹2000 off on all variants from May 2 to May 9.

The Realme Buds Q2s will go on sale in the region starting May 2 through Realme’s website, Flipkart, Amazon, and offline retail channels. The earbuds come in three colors — Night Black, Paper Green, Paper White — and will be available at ₹1,999.