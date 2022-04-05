Realme Pad Mini packs an 8.7-inch display and a 6,400mAh battery in a slim body

Realme joined the Android tablet bandwagon with the Realme Pad last year. Now the Chinese company has released a brand new tablet called the Realme Pad Mini. The latest tablet focuses on portability and affordability and offers a decent hardware package, including an 8.7-inch display, a slim design, and a large battery.

Realme Pad Mini: Specifications

Specification Realme Pad Mini Dimensions and Weight 211.8 x 124.5 x 7.6mm

372g Display 8.7-inch LCD

1340 x 800

60Hz screen refresh rate

Sunlight mode SoC Unisoc T616 octa-core chipset Up to 2.0GHz Arm Mali G57 GPU

RAM and Storage 3GB/4GB RAM

32/64GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 6,400 mAh battery

18W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera 8MP primary shooter Front Camera 5MP front-facing camera Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Other features Dual stereo speakers Software Android 11 with Realme UI for Pad

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you’re looking for a cheap Android tablet with an iPad Mini-like form factor, the Realme Pad Mini certainly fits the bill. It features a slim design with narrow side bezels and rounded corners. The front of the tablet is dominated by an 8.7-inch LCD, offering a 1340 x 800 screen resolution and sunlight mode support.

On the inside, the Realme Pad Mini is powered by a Unisoc T616 octa-core chipset, paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB flash storage. In terms of cameras, there’s a single 8MP shooter on the back housed in a rectangular island and a 5MP front-facing camera embedded into the top bezel.

The Realme Pad Mini packs a 6,400mAh battery and supports fast charging via an 18W charger. Other highlights of the tablet include 4G LTE support, dual stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and microSD card support. The Realme Pad Mini runs Android 11 out of the box with Realme UI for Pad on top.

Pricing & Availability

The Realme Pad Mini is available for pre-order in the Philippines starting today. Available in Gray and Blue colors, the tablet is priced at PHP9,990 (~$195) for the base model and PHP11,990 (~$235) for the top variant. Realme hasn’t shared any details about the international availability of the tablet.

Source: Lazada

Via: GSMArena