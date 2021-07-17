Realme Pad leaked renders offer first look at the upcoming Android tablet

Realme is expected to launch the Realme Pad very soon, and today we have some alleged leaked renders of the company’s first upcoming tablet. The high-quality renders come just a few days after we saw a similar leak for the Realme Book, its upcoming 14-inch laptop.

According to information and renders shared by reputable leaker OnLeaks (via 91Mobiles), the Realme Pad is expected to feature a display that is expected to be around 10.4-inches in size. Notably, this is not the first time we are hearing about the tablet, as the company gave us a glimpse via a teaser last month.

The leaked renders give us a close look at the Realme Pad, showing off a slim design with a small camera bump for the round camera module at the back and flat edges similar to the iPad Pro series. The front camera is placed on the wider side, which means that the company expects users to use it horizontally, more often than vertically. The tablet’s dimensions are expected to be 246.1 x 155.8 x 6.8mm, with the thickness going up to 8.4mm when accounting for the protruding rear camera.

The tablet’s top edge includes the power button and slits for two speakers, while the bottom edge has a USB Type-C port and two more speakers. There is also a round cutout near the bottom corner, which looks like a 3.5mm headphone jack; however, the source claims that it is a slot for the dedicated stylus. The volume rocker is on the right edge and along with what seems to be a removable tray for a microSD card expansion or possibly even a SIM card for mobile connectivity. The tablet will arrive in a grey and silver color combination, although it is suggested that we could see more color options once the product is officially announced.

Previously leaked information picked up from a certification listing suggests that the tablet will have model number BLT001 and feature a 7,100mAh battery. Realme is yet to confirm the launch date of the Realme Pad, although it is expected to launch the tablet by early October.