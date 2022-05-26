Realme’s latest tablet offers an 11-inch 2K display, Snapdragon 695, and stylus support

Realme entered the Android tablet space with the budget-friendly Realme Pad last year. The company then went on to release an even cheaper model dubbed the Realme Pad Mini, which offered a decent experience for its price. The company is now back again with a new tablet offering, called the Realme Pad X. The latest model is more powerful and capable than the company’s previous tablets, bringing a larger display, a faster chipset, stylus support, and more.

Realme Pad X: Specifications

Specification Realme Pad X Dimensions and Weight 7.1mm

499g Display 11-inch LCD

2K (2048 x 1080)

60Hz refresh rate

450 nits peak brightness

DC dimming SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G: Octa-core (up to 2.2GHz) 6nm Adreno 619 GPU

RAM and Storage 4GB/6GB RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 8,340 mAh battery

33W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 13MP Front Camera 8MP wide-angle Ports USB Type-C port Connectivity Wi-Fi dual-band

Bluetooth 5.0

Type-C port Other features Quad speakers

Dolby Atmos support

Hi-Res Audio Software Realme UI 3.0 for Pad

The display is one of the most important aspects of any tablet, and thankfully the Realme Pad X is not cutting any corners here. It offers a big 11-inch LCD 2K (2048 x 1080) panel with 450nits peak brightness, DC dimming, and HDR support. The tablet supports stylus input for drawing, note-taking, and other creative use-cases. It’s sold separately and has a 240Hz touch sampling rate and 4096 pressure sensitivity levels.

Under the hood, the Realme Pad X is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Camera duties are handled by a 13MP rear shooter and an 8MP wide-angle selfie shooter.

There’s a large 8,340mAh battery inside the Realme Pad X, and it’s rated for up to 19 hours of video playback or 11 hours of video calling. The battery charges via a 33W fast charger. Realme has equipped the tablet with four powerful speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet also supports Realme’s Smart Keyboard, which is sold separately.

The Realme Pad X runs Realme UI 3.0 for Pad out of the box. It includes features like parallel windows, split-screen apps, Smart Sidebar, etc.

Pricing & Availability

The Realme Pad X will go on sale in China at a starting price of CNY 1,299 ($193). Realme VP Madhav Sheth confirmed in a tweet earlier today that the tablet would launch in India, though there’s no word on the exact launch timeframe.