Realme’s latest tablet offers an 11-inch 2K display, Snapdragon 695, and stylus support
May 26, 2022 10:15am

Realme entered the Android tablet space with the budget-friendly Realme Pad last year. The company then went on to release an even cheaper model dubbed the Realme Pad Mini, which offered a decent experience for its price. The company is now back again with a new tablet offering, called the Realme Pad X. The latest model is more powerful and capable than the company’s previous tablets, bringing a larger display, a faster chipset, stylus support, and more.

Realme Pad X: Specifications

Specification Realme Pad X
Dimensions and Weight
  • 7.1mm
  • 499g
Display
  • 11-inch LCD
  • 2K (2048 x 1080)
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 450 nits peak brightness
  • DC dimming
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G:
    • Octa-core (up to 2.2GHz)
    • 6nm
    • Adreno 619 GPU
RAM and Storage
  • 4GB/6GB RAM
  • 128GB flash storage
  • MicroSD card support
Battery & Charging
  • 8,340 mAh battery
  • 33W fast charger (inside the box)
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 13MP
Front Camera
  • 8MP wide-angle
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
Connectivity
  • Wi-Fi dual-band
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Type-C port
Other features
  • Quad speakers
  • Dolby Atmos support
  • Hi-Res Audio
Software
  • Realme UI 3.0 for Pad

The display is one of the most important aspects of any tablet, and thankfully the Realme Pad X is not cutting any corners here. It offers a big 11-inch LCD 2K (2048 x 1080) panel with 450nits peak brightness, DC dimming, and HDR support. The tablet supports stylus input for drawing, note-taking, and other creative use-cases. It’s sold separately and has a 240Hz touch sampling rate and 4096 pressure sensitivity levels.

Under the hood, the Realme Pad X is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Camera duties are handled by a 13MP rear shooter and an 8MP wide-angle selfie shooter.

Realme Pad X being used with a stylus pen

There’s a large 8,340mAh battery inside the Realme Pad X, and it’s rated for up to 19 hours of video playback or 11 hours of video calling. The battery charges via a 33W fast charger. Realme has equipped the tablet with four powerful speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet also supports Realme’s Smart Keyboard, which is sold separately.

The Realme Pad X runs Realme UI 3.0 for Pad out of the box. It includes features like parallel windows, split-screen apps, Smart Sidebar, etc.

Pricing & Availability

The Realme Pad X will go on sale in China at a starting price of CNY 1,299 ($193). Realme VP Madhav Sheth confirmed in a tweet earlier today that the tablet would launch in India, though there’s no word on the exact launch timeframe.

