Realme is making a pair of flagship 5G phones with the latest Qualcomm and MediaTek chips

It’s been a fair few weeks since Realme last launched a smartphone, so we do expect a bunch of releases right around the corner. The new year has brought along new processor releases as well, and it’s just about expected that the Chinese company would leverage the new SoCs in new phones. If you are waiting for new phones from Realme, here’s some good news: Realme is working on releasing the Realme Race Pro with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and the Realme X9 Pro with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200.

According to reports from Frandroid and TechRadar, Realme’s next flagship is the Realme Race Pro. We already knew that the company had planned to make use of the Snapdragon 888 under the “Race” series, and now specifications have emerged to give us a better look at the complete picture.

The Realme Race Pro is expected to come with a 6.8″ OLED display with QHD+ resolution, refreshing at an astounding 160Hz if the leaks are to be believed. Complementing the Snapdragon 888 will be 12GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB. A 5,000 mAh battery with 125W fast charging support, as well as a 64MP + 13MP + 13MP rear camera setup is also being expected on this smartphone. And on the software side, we can expect Android 11 with Realme UI on top.

The Realme X9 Pro is expected to be another high-end offering, but relatively modest in front of the Realme Race Pro. The device will have a 6.4″ FHD+ OLED display refreshing at 120Hz, which is still a respectable spec. The SoC on this device is expected to be the MediaTek Dimensity 1200, complemented by 12GB RAM and 128/256GB of storage. The battery is a smaller 4,500 mAh cell, and charging is also “downgraded” (used very loosely here) to 65W. Another one of the bigger highlights of the phone could be the 108MP primary camera, partnered with two 13MP auxiliary cameras.

Both the devices are expected for Q1 2021. The new smartphone season has been flagged off with the release of the Xiaomi Mi 11 and the Samsung Galaxy S21, so we can expect the next generation of smartphones to be making their way to us very soon.