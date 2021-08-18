Realme launches its first laptop alongside the Realme GT series in India

Realme today announced three new products in India: a new laptop called the Realme Book Slim, the Reame GT and Realme GT Master Edition. All three products are aggressively priced and pack solid hardware.

Realme Book Slim

The newly launched Realme Book Slim is the first laptop from the BBK-owned brand, which has been rapidly expanding its presence beyond smartphones. The laptop features a premium-looking design with an all-metallic body and comes in grey and blue colorways. It has a large 14-inch 2K IPS display with 2160 x 1440 screen resolution, 400nits peak brightness, and 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and has an impressive 90% screen-to-body ratio and 3:2 aspect ratio.

The Realme Book Slim is powered by Intel’s 11th gen Core i3 and i5 processors, paired with Iris XE integrated graphics, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB PCIe SSD storage. The laptop packs a large 54Wh battery with support for 65W fast charging and comes with a dual-fan storm cooling system to keep thermals in check. The Intel i5 model also has a Thunderbolt 4 port and Wi-Fi 6 support.

On the software front, the Reame Book Slim comes preloaded with Windows 10 Home edition and will be eligible for a free Windows 11 upgrade when it becomes available.

The Realme Book Slim pricing details for various models are as following:

11th gen Intel Core i3 (8GB/256GB) — ₹44,999 (introductory price) — ₹46,999 (regular price)

11th gen Intel Core i5 (8GB/256GB) — ₹56,999 (introductory price) — ₹59,999 (regular price)

The Realme Book Slim will go on sale in India through Flipkart, realme.com, and other mainline channels from August 30 at 12PM IST.

Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition

Alongside the new laptop, Realme also announced the launch of the Realme GT series in India. The Realme GT was originally launched in China back in March and arrived in Europe in June. Now, Realme is finally bringing it to India alongside the Realme GT Master Edition. The Realme GT is an affordable flagship smartphone, featuring a 6.43-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB/12GB RAM, a triple camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary shooter, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The Realme GT Master Edition, on the other hand, is a watered-down version of the Realme GT and targets the premium mid-range segment. It features a unique suitcase-like back designed by Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukusawa. In terms of specifications, the phone comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 778 SoC, 6GB/8GB RAM, a 64MP primary camera, and a 4,300mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging support.

Pricing & Availability

The Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition will be available at the following prices:

Realme GT 8GB + 128GB — ₹37,999 12GB + 256GB — ₹41,999

Realme GT Master Edition 6GB + 128GB — ₹25,999 8GB + 128GB — ₹27,999 8GB + 256GB — ₹29,999



The Realme GT will be available through Flipkart and realme.com from August 25 onwards, while the Realme GT Master Edition will go on sale a day later, August 26.