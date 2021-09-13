Realme teases a TV stick with Google TV built-in

Likely the first Chromecast with Google TV alternative

After launching its first Android tablet earlier this month, Realme is now gearing up to launch a 4K TV stick with Google TV built-in. Although the company has shared no information about the upcoming device, a teaser shared by eCommerce platform Flipkart reveals that Realme will announce it during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale.

If the teaser is to be believed, the Realme TV stick will be the first alternative to Google’s Chromecast with Google TV, as it will run Google TV instead of Android TV. For the unaware, Google TV is Google’s latest version of Android TV with a new content-focused UI.

Realme 4k Google TV Stick will be an exclusive launch on Flipkart BBD Probably the first Google TV stick in India pic.twitter.com/3N3c8QiQHr — Utsav Techie (@utsavtechie) September 13, 2021

The UI features a couple of different tables, including For You, Live, Movies, Shows, Apps, and Library, that give users quick access to all their content in one place. It greatly improves user experience compared to Android TV, as it consolidates content from various platforms onto one screen. So far, it’s only available on the Chromecast with Google TV and a handful of smart TVs from Sony and TCL.

Google TV UI

At the moment, we don’t know much about the Realme TV stick’s features, except that it will offer 4K streaming capabilities. Based on the image included in the teaser, we can be sure that it will feature an HDMI port to connect to your TV and a USB Type-C port. The Realme TV stick will likely come with a remote, and it might offer Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support.

Flipkart is yet to announce the dates for its Big Billion Days sale. We’ll update this post as soon as we have more information about the Realme TV stick and the sale.