Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 Early Access announced for Realme 6, X3, X2, C12, and C15

Shortly after Google rolled out the first stable build of Android 11 for its Pixel lineup, Realme showcased Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. The latest software release from the Chinese brand packed several new features from OPPO’s ColorOS 11, including new customization options, performance improvements, privacy features, and more. A few days after unveiling Realme UI 2.0, the company shared an early access roadmap for its devices. Since then, the company has released early access builds of Realme UI 2.0 to a couple of devices, including the Realme 7 Pro, Narzo 20, 6 Pro, Narzo 20 Pro, X2 Pro, and more. The company has also released a stable version of Realme UI 2.0 to the Realme X50 Pro.

Sticking to its early access roadmap, Realme has now opened early access registrations for the Realme 6, X3, X2, C12, and C15. As per recent posts on the Realme community forums, Realme 6, X3, X2, C12, and C15 users can now register for the Realme UI 2.0 early access program to experience Android 11 on their devices.

In case you wish to try out Realme UI 2.0 on one of the aforementioned devices, you can join the early access program by following these steps:

Update your device to the required version mentioned in their respective early access announcement posts.

Navigate to the Software Update section on your device, tap on the settings icon in the top right corner, Select Trial Version, tap on Early Access, and finally tap on the Apply now button.

Furnish all required details and finish the quiz.

After you submit your application, Realme will review it and push the early access build of Realme UI 2.0 to your device. Do note that the early access program is only being extended to a limited number of users, so you may not receive the early access build on your device. Realme notes that the early access build may have an unpredictable impact on your phone, and it may adversely affect daily use. So, if you’re planning on installing it on your daily driver, we’d strongly advise against it. Check out the Realme community forum posts for additional information by following the links below.

Realme community forums: Realme 6 || Realme X3 || Realme X2 || Realme C12 || Realme C15