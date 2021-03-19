Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta based on Android 11 is now available for the Realme 6 Pro and Narzo 20 Pro

Realme opened the Realme UI 2.0 closed beta program for the Realme 6 Pro and the Narzo 20 Pro back in December last year. After testing the Android 11 beta release with a select group of users over the past couple of months, Realme has now announced the Realme UI 2.0 open beta program for the two devices.

According to recent posts on the Realme community forums, the Realme UI 2.0 open beta program for the Realme 6 Pro and Narzo 20 Pro is now live. Interested users can enroll in the beta program by heading over to the respective posts and updating to the required version of Realme UI mentioned in the post (linked below). Following the update, you can apply for the open beta program by heading over to the Software Update section in the device settings.

In the Software Update section, tap on the settings cog in the top right corner and select the Trial Version option. Then submit your details on the following page and tap on Apply Now. You should then receive an update notification in a few minutes, and you can install it to experience the latest beta release. Do note that Realme will only approve a few applications at first, so you may not receive the update notification instantly.

It goes without saying that you should create a backup of all your data before installing the update. You should also ensure that your device has a minimum of 60% charge left before you initiate the installation. Realme notes that you may encounter unexpected bugs in the beta release, and some third-party apps may not work as intended. Thankfully, the company has also provided simple instructions to roll back to the Android 10 release if things get out of hand.

At the moment, Realme hasn’t shared any information regarding the stable Realme UI 2.0 release for the two devices. But since the company has opened the beta release to more users, the Realme 6 Pro and Narzo 20 Pro should receive the stable Android 11 update in the next few weeks.