Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta now available for Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom

After launching the Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta program for the Realme C3 and Narzo 10A earlier this month, Realme has now opened its Android 11 Open Beta program for two new devices: the Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom.

Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom users can now enroll in the Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta program and experience the new Android 11 build ahead of the stable release. In case you have one of these devices, you can register for the program by following these steps:

Update your device to the required version of Realme UI mentioned in the early access announcement post (linked below).

Navigate to the Software Update section on your device, tap on the settings icon in the top right corner, select Trial Version, tap on Early Access, and tap on the Apply now button.

Enter all the required details and finish the quiz.

Once you submit your application, Realme will review it and push the Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta build to your phone. Do note that the Open Beta program is being extended to a limited number of users, so you may not receive the early access build on your device.

The software release will include a host of new features and changes introduced in Android 11, along with a bunch of Realme UI updates, like a better dark mode, support for third-party icon packs, new photo editing tools, and more.

Realme X3 XDA Forums || Realme X3 SuperZoom XDA Forums

Realme notes that the early access build may have an unpredictable impact on your phone, and it may adversely affect daily use. Therefore, if you’re planning on installing it on your daily driver, we’d strongly advise against it. Check out the Realme community forum post for additional information about the Open Beta program by following the link below.

Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta for the Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom