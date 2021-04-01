Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta now available for Realme C3 and Realme Narzo 10A

After launching Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta for Realme 6 Pro, Narzo 20 Pro, and Realme 7 last month, Realme has now opened up its Android 11 Early Access program for two new devices: Realme C3 and Realme Narzo 10A.

Realme is inviting Realme C3 and Realme Narzo 10A owners in India to test drive the Realme UI 2.0 update based on Android 11. Interested users will have to enroll their device in the Eary Access program via the Software Update Application channel. To do so, head to Settings > Software Update > tap on the gear icon in the top right corner > select Trial Version > fill in your details and hit Apply Now button. Once your application gets accepted, you’ll receive the Realme UI 2.0 update via OTA. Since the beta program has limited seats, you might want to hurry.

After installing the new software, Realme C3 and Realme Narzo 10A, owners can look forward to all the new features and changes introduced in Android 11, including Conversation Notifications, Chat Bubbles, one-time auto-revoking permissions for location and microphone, Smart Device Controls, and more. On top of the Android 11 specific changes, the Realme UI 2.0 also brings many exciting features and improvements of its own such as better dark mode, support for third-party icon packs, new photo editing tools, performance, and privacy improvements, and so on.

If you come across any bugs or have suggestions/feedback that you want to share with the development team, you can submit them here — Narzo 10A users can submit their feedback on this page. For more information checkout Realme’s official announcement post for the Realme C3 here — and for the Realme Narzo 10A here.

For now, Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta is only available for the Indian Realme C3 and Narzo 10A units but should be making its way soon to other markets. Realme hasn’t shared any concrete timeline for a stable rollout, but hopefully, users won’t have to wait too long.