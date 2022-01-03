Realme GT Master Edition owners can now try out Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

Last month, Realme released early access builds of Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 for the Realme GT Neo 2, Realme GT, and Realme X7 Max 5G. The company is now inviting owners of the Realme GT Master Edition to try out an early version of Android 12.

Hands-on with Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12: Wallpaper-based Themes, new Dark Mode options, and more!

According to a recent post over on the Realme Community forums, Realme has opened up the Realme UI 3.0 Ealy Access program for the Realme GT Master Edition. The beta program allows select users to try out an early version of Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 ahead of the public release.

If you’re a proud owner of a Realme GT and want to test out the new software, you’ll need to enroll your phone into the beta program. To do so, head over to Settings > Software Update. From there, tap on the gear icon located in the upper right corner > Trial version > Apply now and fill in the required information. If your application gets approved, you’ll receive the Realme UI 3.0 update via OTA. Since the beta program has limited seats, you might want to hurry.

As it’s common with beta software, Realme UI 3.0 for the Realme GT Master Edition will likely be a little rough around the edges, so don’t expect everything to work smoothly. Also, be sure to take a backup of your important data before you install the update. If you come across any bugs, you can report them directly to the software development team using the Feedback logkit.

Realme GT Master Edition XDA Forums

For starters, Realme UI 3.0 is the latest version of Realme’s custom skin. It packs several new features and changes including a new Fluid Design, 3D icons, new dark mode options, wallpaper-based themes, Sketchpad AOD, Floating Window 2.0, and more. To learn more about Realme UI 3.0, be sure to check out our in-depth review of the new software.