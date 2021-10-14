Realme shares Realme UI 3.0 early access release timeline for several devices

At the Realme GT Neo 2 launch event yesterday, Realme briefly talked about Realme UI 3.0 — the latest version of its software skin based on Android 12. Now, the company has shared an early access roadmap for the release, highlighting when you can expect to receive the update on your Realme device.

As per the update timeline, early access builds of Realme UI 3.0 will start rolling out to the Realme GT this month. The Realme GT Master Edition, GT Neo 2, X7 Max 5G, and 8 Pro will receive the early access builds by December. In the first quarter of next year, Realme will then roll out early access builds for the Realme X7 Pro 5G, X50 Pro 5G, Realme 8, Realme 8i, Realme 7 Pro, Narzo 50A, Narzo 30, Realme C25, and Realme C25s. Lastly, the Realme X7 5G, Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom, Realme 8 5G, 8s 5G, Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and Narzo 30 5G will receive the update in Q2 2022.

Realme specifies that the release timeline mentioned above is for the first wave of Early Access rollout in India only. This means that only a handful of users will receive the Realme UI 3.0 early access release in the region at first. Realme has not shared a release timeline for international markets at the moment.

Realme UI 3.0 packs several new features. It includes most of the changes that Google introduced in Android 12, along with a visual refresh with new 3D icons and a more spacious UI layout. It also includes AOD personalization support, performance improvements, and Floating Window 2.0 support. Furthermore, it includes various privacy and security changes that should help you better manage your data. For more information, stay tuned for our hands-on preview of Realme UI 3.0.

Realme hasn’t confirmed when it will start rolling out stable builds of Realme UI 3.0 to its devices. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more info.