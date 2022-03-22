Realme UI 3.0 Open Beta & Early Access builds now available for the Realme X50 Pro, 8s, C25s, Narzo 50A, and more

Over the last few months, Realme has rolled out Early Access, and Open Beta builds of Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 to a bunch of its devices. If you haven’t received the update for your phone and you’ve been waiting to try out the latest version of Realme’s Android skin, we’ve got some good news. Realme has now opened Realme UI 3.0 Early Access & Open Beta programs for quite a few devices, including the Realme X50 Pro, Realme 8s 5G, Realme C25 and C25s, and the Narzo 50A.

According to recent posts on Realme’s community forums, Early Access builds of Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 are now available for the Relame 8s 5G, Realme C25s, and the Narzo 50A. If you own any of these devices and want to try out the Android 12 release ahead of the stable rollout, you can head over to the Software Update section in the Settings app on your device and register for the early access program. Once Realme approves your application, you should receive the Early Access build on your device via an OTA update.

Along with Realme UI 3.0 Early Access builds for the devices mentioned above, Realme has also kicked off the Realme UI 3.0 Open Beta program for the Realme C25 and X50 Pro. You can follow the steps outlined above to register for the open beta program if you want to try out the Android 12 release ahead of the stable rollout.

Note that you may encounter some bugs and issues if you choose to install the Early Access or Open Beta builds of Realme UI 3.0 on your device. You can report the issues directly to Realme’s software development team using the Feedback logkit linked in the forum posts.

For the unaware, Realme UI 3.0 is the latest version of Realme’s custom Android skin. It packs all the features Google introduced in Android 12, along with a couple of Realme’s own customizations, like the new Fluid Design, 3D icons, Floating Window 2.0, and more. Check out our hands-on preview of Realme UI 3.0 for more details. Follow the source links below for additional information about the Early Access and Open Beta programs.

