Realme rolls out stable Realme UI 3.0 to the Realme GT in China

After weeks of testing Realme UI 3.0 in the beta channel, Realme has started rolling out the first stable release based on Android 12 to the Realme GT. The update brings all the new features Google introduced in Android 12, along with a couple of unique additions from Realme. At the moment, the stable Realme UI 3.0 update is limited to the Chinese variant of the Realme GT, but we expect the company to release the update for the global variant in the coming days.

As per a recent post on the Realme community forums, the stable update (software version RMX2202_11_C.10) has started rolling out to the Realme GT in China. The update is rolling out in a staged fashion and should reach all devices in the region within the next 15 days. Check the section below for the complete changelog.

Realme UI 3.0 (RMX2202_11_C.10) Changelog (machine translated) Brand new design Newly added smart assistant card, providing smart and efficient application cards, key information is clear at a glance, and key functions can be reached with one touch Newly restructured the page layout, noise reduction and white space, and distinguished primary and secondary information by color, the core information is more focused Added three-dimensional icon design, introduced new materials, unified light and shadow and levels, and experienced the joy of color Optimize the quantum animation engine 3.0, focus on “quality”, simulate real physical motion, optimize animation details 300+, and bring a more natural interactive experience Optimized richer screen styles, support Zhenqi Meow and Portrait Shadow AOD, making self-expression more unique and unique

Convenient and efficient Added note graffiti tool, personalized record of life Optimized the smart sidebar Support intelligent recommendation related functions in video, shopping and other scenarios Added shorthand for small window, click to enter the floating window of notes, and complete the record quickly Added smart subtitles, supports recognition of conference and call voices, real-time generation of subtitles, and supports translation between Chinese and English Added recognition of background music, quickly recognize the background music in short videos, and find music without asking for help Added article reading aloud, support one-click reading of WeChat official accounts, today’s headlines and other information content Added product price comparison, when using shopping software, one-click display of the same good products at low prices Optimized Shinda window upgrade to free floating window

Security and Privacy Added support for erasing location information and shooting data for sharing photos or videos Optimized that after the mobile phone is lost, it can be locked through the cloud so that it cannot be shut down or used, reducing the risk of data loss Optimize the mobile phone manager to integrate more security and privacy functions such as privacy doubles, codebooks, emergency calls, etc. Optimize the status bar icon reminder to be more eye-catching when the application calls sensitive permissions such as camera, recording, positioning, etc. Optimize the medical emergency card, support automatic transmission of the preset medical emergency card information to the emergency center when dialing 120 Optimize earthquake early warning, add function preview page, add earthquake banner notification reminder with estimated intensity 2.0 and below, and provide early warning of earthquake information at all times Optimize harassment interception, add MMS interception capabilities to reduce the interruption of spam

Performance optimization Added intelligent prediction of frequently used applications and loaded them in advance, making applications open faster Added graphs to display power consumption records to quickly understand battery consumption details Optimized for faster response when switching WLAN, Bluetooth, airplane mode, and NFC Optimize the loading speed of high-frequency scenes of third-party applications to increase the speed of scanning Weibo and watching videos more enjoyable

Game Added that when the game resource pack is updated, the game can be switched to the background for update (only some games are supported) Added pop-up game skills and match replays during the game to help quickly master the gameplay (only some games are supported) Optimize the frame rate performance of the game under high load scenarios such as team battles to be more stable Optimize heterogeneous computing to reduce the average load of the processor and lower game power consumption

Camera Added a new order of custom camera modes, which is convenient for quickly switching to commonly used camera modes Optimized inertial zoom, rear video shooting mode, drag the slide bar to zoom at a constant speed

System Optimize the automatic brightness adjustment algorithm, optimize the intelligent scene detection, and browse the screen more comfortably

Accessibility Optimize accessibility mode Added a visual introduction, and added an image introduction to the function page Optimize function classification, display according to visual/auditory/interactive/general classification TalkBack adapts to more system applications such as albums, calls, emails, calendars, etc.



At the moment, Realme has not shared any information regarding a global rollout. However, it shouldn’t be long before the update starts rolling out in more regions. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as Realme starts rolling out a stable build of Realme UI 3.0 for the global variant of the Realme GT.