Realme unveils Realme GT Neo 2, Realme UI 3.0, and 4K Google TV Stick

Realme today unveiled the Realme GT Neo 2 and Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick in India. The Realme GT Neo 2 is a direct successor to the Realme GT Neo that was launched in March this year. Meanwhile, the Realme TV Stick is the first streaming stick to launch with the new Google TV UI since Google’s Chromecast with Google TV.

Realme GT Neo 2: Specifications

Specification Realme GT Neo 2 Dimensions and Weight 162.9 x 75.8 x 9mm

199.8g

Matte AG finish Display 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display

Samsung E4 panel

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

1300nits brightness

HDR10+ support

100% DCI-P3 coverage SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 1x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 3.2GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 650 GPU RAM and Storage 8GB/12GB RAM

128GB/256GB flash storage Battery & Charging 5,000 mAh battery

65W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 64MP Quad Pixel f/1.79

Secondary: 8MP f/2.3 ultrawide

Tertiary: 2MP macro Front Camera 16MP f/2.5 Ports USB Type-C port Connectivity 5G

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Other features In-display fingerprint reader

8-layer cooling system

Stereo speakers Software Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0

The Realme GT Neo 2 is a minor upgrade over the Realme GT Neo, featuring a slightly updated design, a bigger display, a Qualcomm SoC, and a larger battery. On the front, it flaunts a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the Realme GT Neo opted for a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the Realme GT Neo 2 packs a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS flash storage.

The camera setup is unchanged from the Realme GT Neo; you still get a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. Over on the front, there’s a 16MP camera that handles video calling and selfie duties.

The Realme GT Neo 2 packs a 5,000mAh battery, a step up from a 4,500mAh cell on its predecessor. The battery is charged via a 65W fast charger, representing an upgrade over the Realme GT Neo’s 50W fast charger.

On the software front, the Realme GT Neo 2 runs Android 11 out of the box with Realme UI 2.0 on top. During the event, Realme also detailed the next major version of its custom skin: Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

Other highlights of the phone include an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, an 8-layer cooling system, Bluetooth 5.1, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick

Alongside the Realme GT Neo 2, Realme also unveiled the much anticipated Realme TV Stick. The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick marks the entry of Realme into the world of streaming sticks. The company’s first dongle is remarkable for several reasons.

First and foremost, it runs the Google TV interface instead of the standard Android TV experience that you get on most streaming sticks on the market. In terms of specifications, the Realme TV Stick offers [email protected] streaming, AV1 encoding, HDR10+ encoding, 2GB RAM, 8GB storage, quad-core CPU and dual-core GPU, HDMI 2.1 support, and more.

Pricing & Availability

The Realme GT Neo 2 starts at ₹31,999 (~$425) for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at ₹35,999 (~$479). During the Realme Festive Day sale, Realme will be offering up to ₹7,000 off both models. The phone will go on sale on October 17 from Flipkart, Realme.com, and select offline retailers.

The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick is priced at ₹3,999 (~$53) and will be available from Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores. However, Realme hasn’t revealed the exact launch date just yet.