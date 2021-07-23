Realme unveils a host of new AIoT products including the Realme Watch 2 and Buds Wireless 2

Realme is generally on a launch spree throughout the year with their smartphones. However, this time, they seem to have taken a little break from phones and have launched a bunch of AIoT products. Along with value for money phones, Realme has also been making some good accessories at affordable prices. The five products launched today – Realme Watch 2, Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2, Buds Wireless 2 Neo, and Buds Q2 Neo – add to their ecosystem.

With recent leaks about the Realme Pad and Laptop, it’s clear that Realme wants to expand its presence beyond just smartphones, and accessories is a good place to start. Let’s go over each product that Realme launched today and give you a brief overview of what they have to offer.

Realme Watch 2

Realme launched its first watch, the Realme Watch, a while back, and it didn’t create much of a buzz since it didn’t offer anything unique. The Realme Watch S that was launched subsequently brought about some much-needed improvements. Now, the next iteration of the watch, the Realme Watch 2, has been announced with a few changes.

The Realme Watch 2 has 100+ stylish watch faces, 90 sports modes, SpO2 monitoring, a heart rate sensor, and the ability to control other Realme AIoT products. It has a 1.4-inch color rectangular display which is an LCD panel. The Realme Watch had a rectangular dial which was later replaced with a circular dial on the Watch S. However, they’ve gone back to a rectangular dial on the Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro. The watch has a claimed battery life of up to 12 days on a single charge.

For a price of ₹3,499, this seems like a decent offering from Realme. You can pick it up from Flipkart starting 26th July. Note that the Realme Watch 2 is a successor to the original Realme Watch, not the Realme Watch S.

Realme Watch 2 Pro

Along with the Watch S, Realme had also launched the Watch S Pro with some premium features over the regular variant like an OLED display and a better design. They’ve continued that trend, and along with the Realme Watch 2, the brand has also launched the Realme Watch 2 Pro with some subtle yet noticeable changes.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro also gets 100+ stylish watch faces through the Realme Link app, along with 90 sports modes. Of course, the Pro model also has a heart rate monitor and a SpO2 sensor to monitor blood oxygen levels. The watch also lets you control other devices from Realme, like their Smart TVs. The major difference between the normal and the Pro variant is that the Realme Watch 2 Pro has a 1.75-inch display and high-precision dual-satellite GPS onboard. The watch has a claimed battery life of two weeks.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro has been priced at ₹4,999 and will be available on Amazon from 26th July.

Realme Buds Wireless 2

The Realme Buds Wireless is a good option for those who don’t want to jump onto the TWS bandwagon for various reasons. A good neckband-style earphone is more reliable, and it even provides better battery life than budget TWS earphones. The Realme Buds Wireless 2 come equipped with Active Noise Cancellation or ANC, something you would generally find on more premium products.

It also has support for Sony’s LDAC codec that can achieve a bitrate of 990kbps. It’s the closest you can get to lossless audio on a pair of wireless earphones. The earphones have 13.6mm bass boost drivers, up to 22 hours of claimed battery life, along with support for Realme’s Dart Charging tech allowing you to top them up rather quickly. For all you gamers out there, the earphones offer an 88ms delay for better performance while gaming.

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 will be available for ₹2,299 on Flipkart starting 26th July.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo

Realme’s naming convention can get confusing at times. The Neo in their nomenclature stands for a slightly more toned-down version of a product, and that’s exactly what you get with the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo. It’s got some core features of the Realme Buds Wireless 2 but makes some compromises to bring down the cost.

It has 11.2mm dynamic drivers instead of the 13.6mm drivers on the standard Buds Wireless 2. The 88ms delay still stays, though, and the earbuds are also IPX4 water-resistant, so you can wear them to the gym without any issues. The Buds Wireless 2 Neo, however, skimp out on ANC. There is ENC, though, which cancels out background noise while you’re on a call.

You can get the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo for ₹1,499 via Amazon India starting 26th July.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo

The Realme Buds Q recently got an upgrade with the launch of its successor, the Realme Buds Q2, earlier this month. With the addition of some premium features like ANC, the cost of the Realme Buds Q2 shot up slightly, and as a result, the brand has decided to launch the Realme Buds Q2 Neo to cater to the more affordable segment.

The Realme buds Q2 Neo has 10mm bass boost drivers since extra bass seems to be the key selling point for all earphones in this price range. Realme claims 20 hours of battery life on the Buds Q2 Neo and some key features from the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, like the 88ms delay while gaming. There’s ENC for calls to reduce background noise and support for touch controls. This can be a good option for people looking for a great pair of affordable TWS earphones. For more alternatives, you can check out our list of the best affordable TWS earphones.

The Realme Buds Q2 Neo will be sold for ₹1,599 from 29th July on Flipkart.