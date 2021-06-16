Realme unveils two new smartwatches and a Roomba-like robot vacuum cleaner

At its global launch event yesterday, Realme finally unveiled the much-hyped Realme GT, an affordable flagship with the Snapdragon 888 chipset and 120Hz AMOLED display. However, the smartphone wasn’t the only thing that the Chinese OEM unveiled at the event. The company also showcased the Realme Watch 2 series and a Roomba-like robot vacuum cleaner during the event.

Realme Watch 2 series

The Realme Watch 2 series has been available in markets like Malasia for a while now, but now it’s going global. It includes two watches — the Realme Watch 2 and Realme Watch 2 Pro — both sporting a design that clearly mimics the Apple Watch series.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro is the more powerful of the two, packing a 1.75-inch color display with 600nits peak brightness, a removable silicone wrist strap, an SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, and an optical heart rate sensor. It comes pre-loaded with 90+ sports modes, 100+ watch faces, IP68 water and dust protection, and built-in GPS.

The Realme Watch 2, on the other hand, packs a smaller 1.4-inch display and lacks built-in GPS. But the rest of its hardware is more or less the same as the Pro model, including the sensor array and IP68 rating.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro goes on sale across Europe starting today for €75. Meanwhile, the Realme Watch 2 is priced at €55.

Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum

The Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum is a 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner that looks like a shameless copy of the Roomba. The robot vacuum uses a LiDAR mapping system and comes equipped with 38 high-precision sensors to accurately map out the surroundings. It supports both dry and wet cleaning operations.

The vacuum cleaner can identify surfaces in real-time and automatically increases its speed and suction power when dealing with dust-collecting areas such as carpets and corners. A 5,200mAh battery is fitted inside the vacuum cleaner, which is rated for up to 300 minutes on a single charge. It also works with Google Assistant and Alexa.

The Realme TechLife Robot Vacuum is priced at €279 and can be pre-ordered from realme.com and AliExpress starting today.