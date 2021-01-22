Realme Watch 2 specs and design revealed through FCC filing

A recent teardown of the Realme Link app unearthed evidence to suggest that the company was working on two new smartwatches. New strings of code spotted in the teardown revealed the names of the upcoming smartwatches — Realme Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro — which led us to believe that they would be successors to last year’s budget-friendly Realme Watch. While we didn’t learn much else from the teardown, an FCC listing of the Realme Watch 2 has now revealed its design and specifications.

According to the FCC certification listing (via 91mobiles), the Realme Watch 2 will feature a square dial like its predecessor, with a button on the right edge. As you can see in the attached images, it will have a silicone strap with a traditional watch-style clasp and a color display. The design leads us to believe that it will be an affordable smartwatch, like the original Realme Watch, and it may be similarly priced (around ₹4,000).

The FCC listing further reveals that the watch will have the model number RMW2008 and it will support Bluetooth BLE. A user manual for the watch included in the certification listing highlights all of the smartwatch’s specifications. It states that the watch will feature a 1.4-inch TFT color touch display with a 320×320 pixel resolution. It will pack a 305mAh battery, and it will come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The manual also mentions that the watch will support Bluetooth 5.0 BLE and that it will work with devices running Android 5.0 and above.

Furthermore, the manual reveals that the Realme Watch 2 will support SpO2 monitoring, 24-hour continuous heart rate monitoring, multiple workout modes, sleep tracking, a meditation mode, smart notification support, and music playback controls. Much like the Realme Watch, the upcoming smartwatch will come with a proprietary charger. As of now, Realme hasn’t revealed any information about the smartwatch. But since it has now received certification from the FCC, the company may announce launch details soon.