Realme Watch S, Watch S Pro, and Realme Buds Air Pro ME launched in India

At the IFA trade show in September this year, Realme announced that it was planning to bring 10 new smartphones, a smartwatch, a smart TV, 2 earbuds, and a bunch of IoT devices to the European market. During the announcement, the company gave us a glimpse of the smartwatch, called the Realme Watch S Pro, which featured a circular dial with an AMOLED display, two buttons on the right, and a silicone strap. While Realme is yet to launch the Watch S Pro in Europe, it has now launched the premium smartwatch in India, along with the Realme Watch S and Realme Buds Air Pro ME.

Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro

The Realme Watch S Pro is the first premium smartwatch from the Chinese OEM, which features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display enclosed within a circular stainless steel case. The display offers a peak brightness of 450nits, comes with AOD support, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

In terms of fitness tracking features, the Realme Watch S Pro offers support for continuous heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level monitoring, 15 sports modes, step tracking, sleep tracking, and more. Furthermore, the smartwatch comes with notification support, a camera shutter feature, a find my phone feature, music controls, high-precision dual-satellite GPS, IP68 water resistance, and over 100 unique watch faces.

The Realme Watch S Pro packs a 420mAh battery, which is rated for 14 days of use on a single charge with continuous heart rate monitoring turned on. The watch comes with a proprietary magnetic charging cradle, which is capable of charging it from 0-100% in about 2 hours.

The Realme Watch S, on the other hand, features a 1.3-inch LCD display housed within a circular aluminum case. The display has a peak brightness of 600 nits with 5-levels of auto-brightness and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

In terms of fitness tracking features, the Realme Watch S isn’t all that different from the more premium Watch S Pro. It also features support for continuous heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, step tracking, sleep tracking, and more. The smartwatch also comes with notification support, a camera shutter feature, a find my phone feature, music controls, IP68 water resistance, and over 100 watch faces. However, it doesn’t feature built-in GPS like the more premium offering.

The Realme Watch S packs a smaller 390mAh battery, which is rated for 15 days of use on a single charge with continuous heart rate monitoring turned on. The watch also comes with a similar proprietary magnetic charging cradle that can charge it from 0-100% in about 2 hours.

Realme has teamed up with Korean designed Grafflex to launch a special edition Realme Watch S, called Realme Watch S Master Edition. The special edition smartwatch comes in two unique designs and offers the same hardware and features as the regular Realme Watch S.

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition

Along with the two new smartwatches, Realme has also launched a new special edition version of the Realme Buds Air Pro. The Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition has been designed in collaboration with designer José Lévy, and it features a shiny metallic finish.

Other than the new finish, the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition offers the same hardware and features as the regular Realme Buds Air Pro. This means that it also includes support for Active Noise Cancellation, it features 10mm bass boost drivers, a 94ms super-low latency mode, 25 hours of total music playback, and quick charge support.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition is priced at ₹4,999, and it will go on sale on January 8th via Flipkart and Realme’s website. The Realme Watch S is also priced at ₹4,999, and it will go on sale on December 28th via the same channels.

While the stock watch will come with a silicone black strap, Realme will offer three other color options for the silicone strap — Blue, Orange, and Green — for an additional ₹499. These silicone straps will go on sale on January 5th on Realme’s website. Furthermore, Realme will offer four premium vegan leather straps for the watch in Brown, Black, Blue, and Green color options that will be priced at ₹999. As of now, the company hasn’t shared a release date for the same.

The Realme Watch S Master Edition comes at a ₹1,000 premium over the regular Watch S. It’s priced at ₹5,999 and it will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme’s website sometime in the coming weeks. Finally, the Realme Watch S Pro is priced at ₹9,999, and it will go on sale on December 29th via Flipkart and Realme’s website. Much like the Realme Watch S, the Watch S Pro will ship with a black silicone strap, but buyers will be able to pick up the additional strap variants mentioned above.