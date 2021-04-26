Realme X2 users can now try out Realme UI 2.0 with Android 11

Hot on the heels of releasing the Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta for the Realme X3 and Reamle X3 SuperZoom last week, Realme is bringing the latest flavor of its software to one more device. The company is now inviting Relame X2 users in India to try out an early version of Realme UI 2.0 through a public beta.

Realme X2 XDA Forums

In a post over at Realme Community, Realme has shared the details of the Realme UI 2.0 Open Beta for the Realme X2. Interested users can get their hands on the new software by signing up for the beta program. To apply for the Open Beta, head over to the Settings > Software Update > click on the gear icon in the top right corner > tap on the Trial version > fill in your details and then hit “Apply Now”. Once your application gets approved, you will receive the Realme UI 2.0 update via OTA.

After installing the update, Realme X2 users will have access to all the latest Android 11 goodies including Chat Bubbles, one-time permission for location and microphone, Smart Device Controls, and more. Aside from standard Android 11 improvements, Realme UI 2.0 also brings along a plethora of new features. Some of the main highlights include an improved dark mode, new photo editing tools, support for third-party icons in the default launcher, just to name a few. Check out our hands-on of Realme UI 2.0 to learn more about the new software.

As with every beta software, Realme UI 2.0 beta for the Realme X2 will likely be a little rough around the edges so don’t expect everything to work smoothly. Also, be sure to take a backup of your important data before you install the update. If you come across any bugs, you can report them directly to the software development team using the Feedback logkit and Bug Report board.

Realme hasn’t shared any timeline regarding the stable rollout. But now that the update is already under public beta testing, the final stable release shouldn’t be too far.