Realme X7 Max 5G launches as the first MediaTek Dimensity 1200 smartphone outside of China

Back in February, Realme launched its X7 series of sub-premium smartphones powered by MediaTek’s high-performing chipsets in the Dimensity series. The Realme X7 Pro powered by Dimensity 1000+ also stood out as a notable contender in a saturated smartphone market like India. Today, Realme is launching a new phone in the series — the Realme X7 Max 5G, powered by Mediatek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 chipset, which is expected to power upcoming phones such as POCO F3 GT as well as the OnePlus Nord CE.

The Realme X7 Max is the first smartphone with Dimensity 1200 to launch outside of China. The phone, however, is not new and was launched recently in China as the Realme GT Neo in March 2021. Dimensity 1200 is a 6nm chipset with its CPU arranged in 1+3+4 orientation, comprising one peak-performance ARM Cortex-A78 core, three Cortex-A78 cores for high power output, and four Cortex-A55 cores for efficiency. Notably, the Dimensity 1200’s architecture is similar to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which also uses three Cortex-A78 performance cores in addition to the Prime Cortex-X1 core and four efficiency cores.

Besides the powerful Dimensity 1200 chipset, Realme X7 Max comes with up to 12GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the choices between 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 make it a worthy choice in the flagship killer segment. Unfortunately, you do not get the option to expand the storage using an SD card.

When it comes to the dimensions, the Realme X7 Max is quite identical to the Realme X7. Realme uses a dual-texture design for the X7 Max with a Realme logo inside a hologram for the back panel. It comes in three colors — Milky Way, Mercury Silver, and Asteroid Black. Realme uses polycarbonate for the back panel and the frame to keep the weight of the smartphone under check.

On the front of the smartphone, Realme uses a 6.43-inch Full HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals and a 360Hz touch sampling rate for lag-free touch response, especially while gaming.

In terms of cameras, the Realme X7 Max features a 64MP triple camera setup, putting it behind Realme’s mid-rangers with 108MP cameras. Besides the Sony IMX686 sensor for the primary camera, the phone features an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera.

When it comes to charging, Realme X7 Max features a 4500mAh battery. The phone also gets support for 50W fast charging using Realme’s SuperDart protocol. For connectivity, there’s dual-standby 5G and Wi-Fi 6 alongside dual-frequency GNSS. The phone also gets VoNR (voice over 5G new radio) and 5G carrier aggregation. It supports several 5G bands such as N1, N28A, N40, N41, N77, N78, and N79.

Lastly, when it comes to software, the Realme X7 Max 5G runs on Android 11 with Realme’s custom UI — Realme UI 2.0 — on top of it. The UI is based on OPPO’s ColorOS, and Realme might return to ColorOS, just like OnePlus in China, for future updates.

Realme X7 Max 5G Specifications

Specification Realme X7 Max 5G Build Polycarbonate back and frame Dimensions & Weight 158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm

179g Display 6.43″ Full HD+ Super AMOLED

120Hz refresh rate

360Hz touch sampling rate

91.7% screen-to-body ratio

1000 nits peak brightness

100% DCI SoC MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm TSMC 1x Cortex-A78 @ 3.0GHz 3x Cortex-A78 @ 2.6GHz 4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz

Mali G77 GPU RAM & Storage 8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 4500mAh

50W SuperDart Charge

65W charger inside the box Security In-display fingerprint scanner

Face Unlock Rear Camera(s) Primary: 64MP Sony IMX686. 26mm focal length, f/1.8 aperture

64MP Sony IMX686. 26mm focal length, f/1.8 aperture Secondary: 8MP ultrawide angle, 15.7mm focal length, f/2.3 aperture

8MP ultrawide angle, 15.7mm focal length, f/2.3 aperture Tertiary: 2MP macro camera, 21.88mm focal length, f/2.4 aperture

2MP macro camera, 21.88mm focal length, f/2.4 aperture Other features: EIS and UIS 4K recording up to 60fps up to 960fps slow-mo Super Night mode Face distortion correction Passport photo

Front Camera(s) 16MP hole-punch camera

f/2.5 aperture Port(s) USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Headphone jack with Hi-res audio Connectivity Dual 5G standby, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC

Dual Frequency GNSS: GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU, GALILEO, QZSS Software Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 Other Features IPX4 splash resistance

Price & Availability

The Realme X7 Max 5G will be available in India in two variants with prices as below:

8GB + 128GB — ₹26,999 (~$372)

12GB + 256GB — ₹29,999 (~$414)

The phone will be available to purchase in India via Flipkart, Realme e-store, and offline stores starting June 4th. Alongside the Realme X7 Max smartphone, Realme launched two new budget 4K LED TVs in India.

Buyers will also have the option to pay only 70% of the price upfront and then pay the rest after a year or upgrade to a new phone.