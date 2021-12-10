Realme X7 Max 5G and Realme GT users can now try out Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

Realme is known for churning out some really interesting devices with attractive designs and aggressive pricing. Besides disrupting the smartphone market with its strong hardware offerings, the OEM has also been busy preparing Realme UI 3.0 — the latest version of its custom skin based on top of Android 12. The company is now inviting Realme X7 Max 5G users in India to try out a pre-release version of Realme UI 3.0 through an “Early Access” initiative.

Realme X7 Max 5G XDA Forums

In a post over on the official Realme Community forums, Realme has shared details of the Realme UI 3.0 Early Access program for the Realme X7 Max 5G. Those who are interested can get their hands on the software by signing up for the program, which is nothing but some sort of alpha testing.

In order to apply for the Early Access version, make sure that you’re running the RMX3031_11.A.21 stable build. Next, head over to the Settings > Software Update > click on the gear-shaped Settings icon in the top right corner > tap on the Trial version > fill in your details and then hit the “Apply Now” button. Once your application gets approved, you will receive the Realme UI 3.0 pre-release build on your device via OTA.

Screenshot credit: Realme Community member rahulsid8888

Thanks to this initiative, Realme X7 Max 5G owners can now have a chance to get an early glimpse of Android 12 on their units. Aside from standard Android 12 improvements, Realme UI 3.0 also brings along a plethora of new features. Some of the main highlights include an improved dark mode, a new wallpaper-based theming engine, support for custom face emojis, just to name a few. Check out our hands-on of Realme UI 3.0 to learn more about the new software.

Apart from the Realme X7 Max 5G, the company has also kickstarted Realme UI 3.0 Open Beta for the Realme GT. This comes after a similar Early Access release for the phone that started back in October.

Realme GT XDA Forums

As with every pre-release software, both the Early Access build for the Realme X7 Max 5G and the Open Beta build for the Realme GT will likely be a bit less polished than daily-driver material. Hence, we recommend you take a backup of your data before installing the update. If you come across any bugs, you can report them directly to the software development team using the official feedback form and the Bug Reporting Logkit.