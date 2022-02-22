Realme X7 Pro and Realme 8 Pro owners can now try out Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

After rolling out beta builds of Realme UI 3.0 to the Realme GT series last week, Realme has opened up the Android 12 beta program for two new smartphones: the Realme X7 Pro and Realme 8 Pro. The beta program allows users to try out an early version of Android 12 ahead of the final release.

According to recent posts over on Realme Community forums, Realme is inviting owners of the Realme X7 Pro and Realme 8 Pro to try out a beta version of Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The Realme X7 is getting an Early Access build (only limited users can try it out) while the Realme 8 Pro is getting an open beta build (anyone can try it out).

If you own any of these devices and want to get a taste of the new software, you’ll need to enroll your phone into the beta program. To participate, head over to Settings > Software Update. From there, tap on the gear icon located in the upper right corner > Trial version > Early Access/Open beta and fill in the required information. If your application gets approved, you’ll receive Realme UI 3.0 via an OTA update.

Since this is a beta version, you may encounter bugs and issues (you should report them directly to the software development team using the Feedback logkit.) If this is your daily driver device, we advise you not to install the beta software and wait for the final stable release. Speaking of the stable release, Realme hasn’t provided any timeline for the public rollout of Realme UI 3.0 for the Realme X7 Pro and Realme 8 Pro.

Realme UI 3.0 is the newest version of Realme’s custom skin. It brings along several exciting features and changes, including new Fluid Design, 3D icons, new dark mode options, Floating Window 2.0, wallpaper-based themes, Sketchpad AOD, and more. To learn more about Realme UI 3.0, be sure to check out our hands-on review of the new software.

Realme plans to open up the Android 12 beta program for several more phones in the coming weeks, including the Realme 8, Realme 8i, Realme 7 Pro, Narzo 50A, and Narzo 30.