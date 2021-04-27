Realme X7 Pro and OPPO A53 are now one step closer to receiving their stable Android 11 updates

Over the last few weeks, OPPO and Realme have rolled out Android 11 for a couple of their devices through the beta channel. These include the OPPO A5 2020/A9 2020, Realme X3/X3 SuperZoom, and the Realme X2. Now, OPPO has opened up another ColorOS 11 beta program, allowing select OPPO A53 owners to test drive the Android 11 update before the stable release. Realme, on the other hand, has announced the Realme UI 2.0 Early Access program for the Realme X7 Pro, a flagship smartphone that packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chip.

OPPO A53

The first batch of the ColorOS 11 beta update for the OPPO A53 is now live in India and Indonesia, with more regions to follow in the coming weeks. To apply for the beta, ensure that your phone is running the A.65 or the A.77 firmware version. Next, head on over to Settings > Software Update > Settings Icon > Apply for Beta, and then follow the wizard to complete the enrolment.

Once OPPO accepts your application, you’ll receive the ColorOS 11 beta build on your phone via OTA. Do note that there is a quota in place, so act quickly if you are interested.

Realme X7 Pro

Realme X7 Pro users in India can now enroll in the Realme UI 2.0 Early Access program and experience the new Android 11 build ahead of the stable release. Those who wish to be a part of this initiative can join the program by navigating to the Software Update section on your device, tap on the settings icon in the top right corner, select Trial Version, tap on Early Access, and tap on the Apply now button.

Realme notes that the early access build may have an unpredictable impact on your phone, and it may adversely affect daily use. Therefore, if you’re planning on installing it on your daily driver, we’d strongly advise against it. Check out the Realme community forum post for additional information about the Early Access program by following the link below.

Realme UI 2.0 Early Access for the Realme X7 Pro

The software release will include a host of new features and changes introduced in Android 11, along with a bunch of Realme UI-specific enhancements, like a better dark mode, support for third-party icon packs, new photo editing tools, and more. It is worth mentioning that the non-Pro variant of the Realme X7 is scheduled to join the Early Access program in May.

Realme X7 Pro XDA Forums