Realme launches its MediaTek Dimensity-powered Realme X7 series in India

At the India Mobile Congress 2020 event late last year, MediaTek announced that it was working with OEMs to bring Dimensity 800U and Dimensity 1000 Plus-powered devices to India in early 2021. But so far, OPPO is the only manufacturer to have launched a MediaTek Dimensity-powered device in the country. However, that changes today, as Realme has now officially announced the Realme X7 series in India. Realme’s new lineup consists of two devices — the Realme X7, featuring MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U chip, and the Realme X7 Pro, which packs the flagship Dimensity 1000 Plus chip. Here’s everything you need to know about the two devices:

Realme X7 & Realme X7 Pro: Specifications

Specification Realme X7 Realme X7 Pro Dimensions & Weight 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1mm, 176g (Space Silver)

160.9 x 74.4 x 8.3mm, 179g (Nebula) 160.8 x 75.2 x 8.5mm, 184g Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (2400 x 1080)

180Hz touch sampling rate

90.8% screen-to-body ratio

600nits peak brightness 6.55-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (2400 x 1080)

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

91.6% screen-to-body ratio

1,200nits peak brightness

100% DCI-P3 coverage, 103% NTSC coverage

Gorilla Glass 5 SoC MediaTek Dimensity 800U MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ RAM & Storage 6GB LPDDR4x + 128GB UFS 2.1

8GB LPDDR4x + 128GB UFS 2.1 8GB LPDDR4x + 128GB UFS 2.1 Battery & Charging 4,310mAh

50W fast wired charging (65W charger included) 4,500mAh

65W fast wired charging (65W charger included) Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) 64MP primary camera, f/1.8, PDAF

8MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.3, 119° FoV

2MP macro camera, f/2.4 64MP primary camera, f/1.8

8MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.25, 119° FoV

2MP B&W portrait camera, f/2.4

2MP macro camera, f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 16MP selfie camera, f/2.5 32MP selfie camera, f/2.45 Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C Connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo/QZSS

Dual SIM dual standby 5G 802.11 a/b/g dual-band Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 6 support)

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo/QZSS

Dual SIM dual standby 5G Software Realme UI based on Android 10 Realme UI based on Android 10

The new Realme X7 is a 5G capable mid-range device powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U chip. It features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The device packs a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera, enclosed in a rectangular camera module in the top left corner of the back panel. Over on the front, it has a single 16MP selfie shooter.

The Realme X7 comes in two RAM/storage variants, with the base model packing 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The higher-end variant features 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Realme has packed a substantial 4,310mAh battery in the device, which features support for 50W fast wired charging. Interestingly, the device will ship with a 65W charger in the box.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme X7 features support for 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing, and GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo/QZSS support. On the software front, the device runs Realme UI based on Android 10. However, it will soon be updated to Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

The more premium Realme X7 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1000 Plus chip, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It features a slightly larger 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 1,200nits. Realme also claims that the display offers 100% DCI-P3 and 103% NTSC coverage, so it should offer a pleasant viewing experience. We’ll make sure to address that in our upcoming review of the device.

In the camera department, the Realme X7 Pro features a quad-camera setup on the back enclosed within a rectangular camera module. It consists of a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP B&W portrait sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the device features a single 32MP shooter on the front.

The Realme X7 Pro also packs a larger 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast wired charging. As with the X7, the device will ship with a 65W charger in the box. As far as the connectivity is concerned, the Realme X7 Pro offers Wi-Fi- 6 support, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing, and GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo/QZSS support.

Additionally, the X7 Pro features a vapor chamber cooling system for better thermal performance, a better tactile engine for improved haptic feedback, and Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certification for superior audio output. Much like the X7, the X7 Pro will run Realme UI based on Android 10 out of the box. It will also be updated to Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 soon after the launch.

It’s worth mentioning that the Realme X7 launched in India is a rebranded version of the Realme V15 5G that was launched in China earlier this month. The Realme X7 Pro, on the other hand, is the same as the Realme X7 Pro that was launched in China back in September last year.

Pricing & Availability

The new Realme X7 series is priced as follows:

Realme X7 (6GB+128GB): ₹19,999 (~$274)

Realme X7 (8GB+128GB): ₹21,999 (~$301)

Realme X7 Pro (8GB+128GB): ₹29,999 (~$411)

The Realme X7 will come in two color variants — Space Silver and Nebula — and it will go on sale starting from February 12th via Flipkart and Realme’s website. The Realme X7 Pro will also be offered in two colorways — Fantasy and Mystic Black — and it will be available for purchase starting from February 10th via Flipkart and Realme’s website.