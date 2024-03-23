Key Takeaways Dual-screen laptops offer a new level of productivity for professionals on-the-go with two screens always available.

The compact design of these laptops makes them easy to travel with without compromising on functionality or performance.

Prices for dual-screen laptops like the Zenbook Duo are surprisingly reasonable, making them a viable option for many users.

I adore testing, reviewing, and writing about new laptops and PC, and I've seen a fair share of hardware come across my desk. Like most people, I've always been interested in alternative form factors beyond the common 2-in-1, clamshell, and convertible designs; however, it wasn't until I actually sat down and began using a dual-screen laptop regularly that I realized how much of a shift in computing it represents.

The laptop I'm talking about is the Asus Zenbook Duo. It's not the only dual-screen laptop on the market — the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is a notable alternative with a more premium design with soundbar hinge — and it takes inspiration from Microsoft's Surface Neo that never came to market.

Nevertheless, Asus did a stellar job of pulling together a set of features and design choices that make the device as easy to use as a regular laptop, while still offering a host of improvements thanks to the dual-screen design. Looking beyond individual brands, the dual-screen form factor should prove to be a popular choice for professionals who don't want to be tied down to a desk. Here are a few reasons why dual-screen laptops could become a mainstream choice for busy individuals.

5 Two screens everywhere you go

No need for an external monitor

Having two screens at your disposal everywhere you go is clearly the biggest advantage afforded by these PCs. I love being able to take my laptop with me anywhere to tackle a project, but it usually doesn't take long before I'm wishing for a second monitor to avoid constant Alt-Tabbing between windows.

While a larger laptop display can also eliminate the need for two screens, you're then carrying around a heavier 16- or 17-inch device. In the case of the Zenbook Duo, you're only dealing with a 14-inch device that's slightly thicker than your average Ultrabook. Unfolded, you can, say, set up one screen for notes and messaging apps, with the other used for word processing or video streaming.

I've thoroughly enjoyed moving around the house and office with a dual-screen laptop, setting it up in the best spot possible without harming productivity. It's also now the only type of laptop that I'd want with me on a business trip.

4 Compact design that's easy to take with you

Dual-screen laptops remain portable enough for easy travel

The Yoga Book 9i's origami stand

Piggybacking off the previous point, dual-screen laptops remain portable enough that they shouldn't cause problems when you're on the move. The Zenbook Duo really nailed the design with its magnetic keyboard and attached stand, altogether folding down into a package that's easy to slip into a bag. And even though the Yoga Book 9i's keyboard and stand are separate, it all comes together for a portable package.

As noted in my Zenbook Duo review, the laptop "is a sleeper," measuring between 0.57 and 0.78 inches and weighing in at 3.6 pounds with the keyboard attached. The Yoga Book 9i also starts at about 2.95 pounds without the keyboard included, and it measures about 0.63 inches thin. Most people can't tell that these laptops have two screens, at least until you unpack and get to work.

3 Comfortable typing and pointing

The Zenbook Duo nailed its inputs

Asus Zenbook Duo's detached keyboard

The keyboard and touchpad are crucial components of a laptop. A bad typing or pointing experience can ruin the rest of the device's appeal, and that's especially true for professionals who spend hours typing drafts or emails. And while laptop keyboards are, for the most part, as good or better than your average external keyboard, a dual-screen laptop really shakes things up by placing a display where you'd usually find keys.

The only real solution beyond a completely digital keyboard and touchpad is to use a separate piece of hardware for the keys and pointer. Asus and Lenovo have different approaches. In the case of the Yoga Book 9i, the keyboard lives primarily apart from the device, attaching to the bottom screen when needed. It has no physical touchpad, so you need to use the display's digital input for pointing. And if you're using the keyboard separately, you will need an external mouse.

Yoga Book 9i with keyboard and digital touchpad

Asus went with a full keyboard and touchpad setup that travels between the two screens. It attaches magnetically and covers the entire bottom screen, giving you a standard laptop feel. It also peels away from the screen, giving you a full set of keys and a physical pointer to use in your lap or in front of the PC when in dual-screen mode. As mentioned in my Zenbook Duo review, "It's an above-average keyboard and touchpad combination for any laptop, never mind a dual-screen PC." I hope that more dual-screen laptop go with this approach in the future.

2 Strong performance and battery life

Multitasking is no problem

Asus Zenbook Duo as a standard laptop

One thing I really appreciate about the Zenbook Duo is that it doesn't seriously sacrifice performance or battery life when delivering a dual-screen setup. I did note that the Core Ultra 9 CPU doesn't offer much more power than a Core Ultra 7 chip in a traditional laptop form factor (at least according to other PCs we've recently tested), but you're still getting a nimble system that will chew through photo editing, heavy web browsing, word processing, and more. Intel has pretty much solved productivity performance, but even heavy multitasking across two displays didn't really pose any problems.

I was even able to get about five hours of battery life from the laptop in dual-screen mode; that number jumps up to about eight hours if you're using one screen. That's impressive considering both displays have a 2.8K resolution and OLED panel. The Yoga Book 9i from 2023, with 13th Gen Intel Core U-series CPUs, also was able to hit more than six hours of real-world battery life with its 2.8K OLED screens.

1 Pricing isn't outrageous

$1,500 is your entry point for a dual-screen laptop

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

One of the most surprising things about the Zenbook Duo might be the pricing. For $1,500, you can land dual FHD+ OLED touch displays, an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The price only jumps to $1,700 for a Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 2.8K resolution for the displays. Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i isn't far behind, but it does start at a higher price mainly due to there not being lower-res display options.

That's higher than a lot of casual PC users might be willing to pay, but it becomes a lot more reasonable when looking at prices for some of the best business laptops on the market. In any case, knowing that you don't have to spend upwards of $4,000 or $5,000 — as is the case with HP's Spectre Foldable, which is technically not a dual-screen laptop — for this emerging form factor bodes well for future models, especially as more competition enters the market.

Have you considered a dual-screen laptop as your next PC?

We're still witnessing the birth of dual-screen PCs, but they're already shockingly good. And while the market is limited, I expect to see more manufacturers bringing dual-screen models to compete with the current Asus and Lenovo supremacy. The Zenbook Duo has changed the way I work away from a desk, and I suspect that there are a lot of multitaskers out there who have been waiting for this sort of technology.