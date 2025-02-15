Declaring one resolution as the best for gaming is sure to ruffle some feathers. As an enthusiastic PC gamer, I know we have all poured a lot of time, effort, and resources into our builds, and a lot of thought has gone into each and every aspect. 4 years ago, after going all out on my PC build, I decided to buy a 1440p monitor and return the 4K one I had initially purchased, and I haven't looked back since.

I firmly believe that 1440p is the best resolution for most PC gamers , particularly those of us not working on an unlimited budget, which I'd venture to say is most of us. Considering value, performance, and longevity, these are the reasons I think 1440p is still the wisest choice.

Related 5 PC gaming myths you might still believe (and shouldn't) When it comes to PC gaming, there are a lot of myths out there that might have deterred you.

5 1440p still looks great

Sharper visuals without the performance hit