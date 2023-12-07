2023 was a year of mixed Apple releases. We got two notable MacBook Pro refreshes, an overhauled watchOS 10 update, and an improved camera zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, among others. Meanwhile, other aspects were disappointing, such as the wonky double-tap gesture on the new watches, the lackluster iMac upgrade, and the lack of an iPad refresh, to name a few. This, however, can be perceived as a positive sign. The company could be silently working on more significant projects that could surface as soon as next year. In fact, 2024 is shaping up to be one of the biggest years for Apple releases in a long time, and here's why.

5 iPhone button enhancements

The mechanical mechanism may be retired

With the iPhone 15 Pro and its larger counterpart, Apple finally retired the classic mute switch in favor of a customizable Action button. However, according to rumors, the firm's plans in the iPhone button department extend beyond that. The iPhone 16 Pro could be ditching the mechanical clicking mechanism and introducing solid-state buttons instead. This would contribute to an even sleeker design and potentially make it more durable and resistant.

Furthermore, Apple could feature an all-new Capture button that likely revolves around camera features. However, the exact details regarding it are still somewhat scarce. Nonetheless, it appears that 2024 will be a big year for the iPhone buttons and features some of the biggest changes since their initial debut in 2007.

4 Revamped iPad Pro

Larger OLED displays, design changes, and more

Apple broke its annual iPad upgrade streak this year by not refreshing a single model. The iPad line has been the same since late 2022, which is quite unusual for the company. As a result, 2024 could feature some more notable overhauls since Apple has had more time to develop the hardware. While the iPad Air could get a welcome boost from M1 to M3, the more exciting changes will likely lie with the Pro.

The 2022 and 2021 iPad Pro models are mostly identical beyond a chip bump and the new Apple Pencil Hover feature. That, however, likely won't be the case next year. It's rumored that Apple will debut slightly larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch options in 2024. These tablets will also likely adopt OLED for the first time, allowing users to see true-black pixels. Either way, we expect the design to be tweaked, with mixed rumors pointing to a potential glass back with wireless and reverse wireless charging support. Still, there's no telling whether these characteristics will make it to the final consumer product or not.

Lastly, the iPad Pro (2024) could launch along with an upgraded Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 3. The latter could drop the matte finish in favor of a glossy layer, have a shorter build, and offer different tip types for multiple use cases. Considering the above, iPad enthusiasts might have a lot of exciting announcements to wait for.

3 Apple Watch X

The upcoming wearable could look different

Apple's smartwatches, excluding the rugged Apple Watch Ultra variants, have looked pretty much the same since the first release. While its display has expanded and its bezels have shrunk, no fundamental changes have been made to its overall design language. In 2024, this could change for the first time.

The Cupertino firm may release an Apple Watch X featuring an overhauled chassis and a new magnetic attachment mechanism for its straps. If this turns out to be true, the upcoming X model may offer the most substantial changes to the exterior build yet.

2 AI advances

iOS 18 could focus on incorporating artificial smarts

In the software department, iOS 18 is expected to be jam-packed with generative AI features, potentially including a smarter Siri. Considering Apple has been falling behind compared to the advancements of Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI, it'll be interesting to see what the company has in store in this field.

Additionally, iOS 18 is also rumored to be a major release in general, with potentially exciting changes across the board. One confirmed feature is RCS support, finally improving cross-platform texting between iOS and Android users.

Before iOS 18 debuts, though, a future version of iOS 17 may unlock app sideloading support for EU users. However, we still don't know how exactly the implementation will work or what it'll look like. Nonetheless, you can expect it to be strict and discourage users from opting for it.

1 Vision Pro

Is it the future of computing or an upcoming flop?

Last but not least, 2024 is the year of the Vision Pro. Customers in the U.S. will get their hands on Apple's first spatial computer next year, which could either shape the company's future and set a new standard or flop spectacularly and get dropped. Regardless of the outcome, there's no denying that we're approaching some exciting days, and the near future ahead of us could make tech less mundane.

2024 could be packed with notable Apple upgrades

With all of these hardware and software releases potentially coming in 2024, it has become evident that next year could be more engaging than 2023 regarding Apple products. While this year shone in some ways, it mostly revolved around incremental bumps with minimal hype. 2024, on the other hand, could introduce groundbreaking changes in both Apple's devices themselves and the operating systems that power them, and we can't wait to witness it.