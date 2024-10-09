Key Takeaways Windows 11 24H2 introduces new features unavailable on Windows 10.

Windows 11 24H2 runs better even on older hardware than previous versions.

Windows 11 24H2's hardware tweaks may convince gamers to switch from Windows 10.

Windows 11 has come a long way since its release, but it's still lagging behind Windows 10 in terms of user base. Microsoft is doing its best to encourage people to make the jump and upgrade to Windows 11. Unfortunately, it sometimes feels like a one-step-forward-two-steps-back kind of deal with the Redmond giant, especially when it asked everyone to throw away their Windows 10 machines and buy Windows 11 ones.

However, with Windows 11 24H2, the company may finally have what it takes to encourage people to make the hop over to the newer operating system. Even if it means people sneak past the Windows 11 system requirements, they may find that the new version of Windows 11 handles a lot better on their older hardware than any other. So, here are some reasons as to why people may finally begin migrating to Windows 11 24H2.

1 Windows 11 24H2 introduces some nice new features

Can't get these on Windows 10

Have you looked into the new Wi-Fi 7 tech recently? It can achieve pretty fast speeds, so much so that our Brady Snyder considered replacing his Ethernet connections with Wi-Fi 7. The problem is, Windows 10 doesn't support Wi-Fi 7, and it never will. As reported by The Register, leaked documents from Intel declared Windows 10 as too old to worry about implementing Wi-Fi 7, and that it would only support the newest version of Windows.

Windows 11 24H2 also adds a new "sudo" command that lets you do things as if you were on a Linux computer. It sports a new Start menu, features improvements for the File Manager, and lets you handle 7z and RAR files without any third-party apps. Plus, 24H2 is when Microsoft moves to smaller updates that don't need a restart every time.

2 Windows 11 24H2 runs better - even on older hardware

So here's a strange development with Windows 11 24H2; it's actually much easier to run on older hardware than previous versions. Microsoft has been hard at work trying to stop Windows 10 users from upgrading to Windows 11 without proper hardware, but even if people are upgrading without the Redmond giant's blessing, they're reporting that the newer OS has never felt better. Some people even deleted their Windows 10 partition due to the speed increase.

Sure, people skirting around the hardware requirements for Windows 11 is less than ideal for Microsoft - it'd rather you ponied up for a shiny new Copilot+ device. However, as long as an older computer can still handle today's tasks, there will always be people who'd argue that it's not worth throwing away just yet, and rightfully so. And if Windows 11 now works better than ever before on those devices, I say more power to the users.

3 Windows 11 24H2 may finally convince gamers to make the jump

Windows 10 has been a mainstay for a while now

While plenty of people refused the jump to Windows 11, not everyone shared the same reason as to why they stuck with Windows 10. Take gamers, for example - they've had issues with Windows 11 for a little while now, opting instead to stick with Windows 10 which gave better performance.

However, Windows 11 24H2 did add some nice tweaks that may make the operating system more palatable for those who want good performance from their games. As reported by TechRadar, some AMD Ryzen 7000 saw a 10% boost in performance from 24H2 alone.

Despite this, Windows 11 24H2 may not be the de facto winner right now. People have been running tests on gaming performance between Windows 10 and Windows 11 24H2, and the former is still considered the better option in some circumstances. Still, it may be good enough to convince gamers to make the jump before Windows 10 falls out of support in a year's time.

Windows 11 24H2 may be the operating system's finest moment

So, will Windows 11 24H2 finally convince the Windows 10 camp to make the jump? We can't say for sure right now; it's one of those things where we'll have to wait and see how the trends look in a few months time. However, I personally feel that 24H2 may finally turn some people around to the newer OS as Microsoft prepares to drop support for Windows 10.