Summary Proper bed leveling is essential for adhesion

Prevent nozzle blockages for consistent extrusion

Adjust temperature settings to avoid warping

It’s frustrating to invest time, effort, and resources in 3D printing only to get warped, uneven, or incomplete results. Understanding common mistakes can help you avoid them. Refining techniques and staying mindful of printer settings increase the likelihood of high-quality prints. With knowledge and patience, you can transform failed attempts into consistent success.

5 A misaligned bed can ruin your prints

Achieve proper leveling to prevent early printing problems