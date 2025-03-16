3D printing can be an exciting adventure with opportunities to create customized parts and imaginative prototypes. However, it can also be frustrating when prints fail unexpectedly, wasting time and resources. Many factors can influence print success, from the materials chosen to the environment in which printing takes place. A closer look at potential issues can help you improve print reliability and consistently achieve great results.

5 Poor bed adhesion disrupts stable foundations

Techniques for preserving your critical first layer