Warping is one of the most frustrating issues in 3D printing. It causes prints to peel up from the build plate or distort as layers cool. This problem is pervasive with materials like ABS but can happen with almost any filament under the right conditions. Understanding why warping occurs and how to prevent it will help you get clean, accurate prints every time.

Related This bed leveling method transformed my 3D printing If you're frustrated by the paper test to level the bed on your 3D printer, this method is much easier

5 Poor bed adhesion

Print not sticking properly to the build surface