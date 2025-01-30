Self-hosted surveillance servers are a great addition to your smart living space. Besides keeping intruders at bay, a home monitoring setup can also be used to keep a weather eye on your computing lab when you’re on-the-move. When you’re running your own NVR hub, you can outfit it with object detection and email-based alert mechanisms to further boost its monitoring capabilities.

But if you’re worried about spending thousands of dollars on a surveillance system, then don't be. Here are four reasons why a Raspberry Pi SBC is perfect for your home monitoring server.

4 Compact size and low power requirements

You can even use PoE modules to reduce cable clutter

Thanks to their credit card form factor, the Raspberry Pi SBCs are small enough for projects where you can’t use gigantic PCs. Likewise, even the most powerful Raspberry Pi units consume significantly less energy than their mini-PC and server rivals, making these ARM-based devices perfect when you’re worried about the electricity bills incurred by running a security camera setup 24/7.

The more affordable Zero series further reduces the miniature size and power requirements of the mainline boards – to the point where your RPi Zero and camera module can fit practically anywhere in your computing space. Plus, the uber-popular SBC lineup can be powered by PoE cables, so you don’t have to worry about multiple cables cluttering your space.

3 Solid connectivity options

And you’re free to interface other sensors with your Raspberry Pi!