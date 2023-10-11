Amazon's Prime Day deals have returned, allowing thousands of customers to save big on laptops, wireless earbuds, and other devices. Though, with too many random deals out there, many of us struggle to find quality products with notable discounts. If you happen to be in the same boat, then I'm here to simplify your life. In my opinion, the discounted AirPods Pro 2 are hands-down the best Prime Day deal for iPhone users, and here's why.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 $189 $249 Save $60 Despite their compact build, the AirPods Pro 2 pack in plenty of features, including active noise cancelation (ANC), Dolby Atmos content, and wireless charging. You can own a pair for as little as $189 on Prime Day. $189 at Amazon

5 The most feature-rich AirPods yet

I've been using the AirPods Pro 2 every day since their release last year. As someone who has actively used both the AirPods Pro 1 and AirPods Max, I can confidently say that the second-gen Pro variant introduces plenty of handy features that aren't present on the other models. This arguably makes the AirPods Pro 2 the best wireless earbuds for most iPhone users.

For starters, you're getting active noise cancelation that is twice as effective when compared to that of the previous-gen model. And, trust me, you can actually tell the difference between the two. The improved ANC on the AirPods Pro 2 even surpasses that of Apple's highest-end headphones, the AirPods Max. This makes the Pro 2 model a must-have for anyone who tends to get distracted by surrounding sounds.

It's not just about ANC, though. The AirPods Pro 2 offer some exclusive features, including an Adaptive mode and a Conversation Awareness feature. These additions blend between the existing ANC and Transparency modes, allowing you to filter out the noise, while still being able to converse with people next to you. It's worth noting that Apple also continues to introduce new features to the AirPods Pro 2 through over-the-air software updates.

That's not to mention that the AirPods Pro 2 feature touch volume controls, which enable you to swipe up or down on their stems to control how loud media playback is. They additionally pack familiar features from older models, such as instant pairing support on iOS, automatic device switching, Siri commands, call and notification announcements, and much more. The AirPods Pro 2, despite their mind-blowingly compact size, pack in some of the most advanced Apple audio technology.

4 A wide variety of charging options

Speaking of being feature-rich, the AirPods Pro 2 don't stop there. These tiny earbuds offer a whopping 6-hour battery life, or 30 hours if you're including the energy stored in their charging case. So no matter how long the movie, playlist workout, or jogging session is, they likely won't die and interrupt your listening activity. And the best part about their battery lies in the charging case itself.

The AirPods Pro 2's case supports four (!) different charging methods. You can pick between three wireless options or wired charging through the USB-C port for a faster top-up. When it comes to the wireless charging methods, you can opt for MagSafe, Qi, or even use the proprietary Apple Watch charging puck. This makes the AirPods Pro 2 the most versatile Apple wireless earbuds released to date. No matter which cable or charger you're carrying around, you likely will be able to fill up their charging case.

3 Highly customizable

There's still more to the AirPods Pro 2, especially when it comes to personalization. For starters, this is the only model to feature lanyard support, thanks to the dedicated holes in the case. This allows you to easily attach these earbuds to your keychain, bag, etc.

Furthermore, the AirPods Pro 2's box includes four different ear tip sizes, and iOS offers an ear fit test. So you can try to switch between the different ear tips until you find the best seal. This ensures that the ANC feature works as effectively as possible and maintains the comfort of your ears. As an added bonus, the AirPods Pro 2 also support the Personalized Spatial Audio feature, which relies on a 3D scan of your ears to customize the listening experience based on your individual case. These li'l buds are truly futuristic.

2 Practical and durable

Taking the aforementioned points into consideration, it should be clear now that the AirPods Pro 2 are some of the most advanced wireless earbuds in this space. The great thing about them, though, is that they don't only offer a plethora of features and technology in a competitively compact build, but they also are durable and practical to use.

Thanks to their IPX4 water resistance, you can safely wear them while working out or jogging under light rain. You won't have to worry about damage caused by sweat or water splashes. Furthermore, the charging case offers an integrated U1 chip and dedicated speakers. This allows you to find its accurate location, based on a map view and detailed instructions on iOS, in addition to the screech it emits. You can even find the individual earbuds, even if they're not in the charging case itself. This makes losing the AirPods Pro 2 a challenge, and with the Find My lock in place, thieves will have a hard time using a stolen unit.

1 Last-minute $60 discount

The main reason you should buy the AirPods Pro 2 now is the major, limited-time discount. We're only a few hours away from Prime Day's end, and if you act fast, you'll be able to save $60 on a unit. Premium Apple products don't see significant discounts very often, and for just $189, the AirPods Pro 2 are a steal. I've been using these wireless earbuds daily since day one, and I have absolutely no complaints about them. What are you waiting for?