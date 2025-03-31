There is no shortage of TeamViewer alternatives. If you need a free option for personal use, Chrome Remote Desktop or HelpWire are solid choices. For those who prefer open-source and self-hostable solutions, RustDesk stands out as a feature-packed option with competitive pricing. However, the best overall alternative to TeamViewer is AnyDesk. It delivers everything you need, from cross-platform availability and fast performance to strong security.

5 Cross-platform availability

From Windows to Raspberry Pi

One of the biggest limitations of many TeamViewer alternatives is their lack of cross-platform support. While they may work well on Windows and Mac, they often fall short when it comes to other operating systems.

AnyDesk stands out by offering one of the most extensive platform supports in the industry. It is available on Windows, macOS, and Linux, but it does not stop there. It also supports mobile operating systems like iOS and Android. If that’s not enough for you, AnyDesk even extends its compatibility to niche platforms like ChromeOS, Raspberry Pi, and even Apple TV. I know most people will only need the app on their PC, but this sort of compatibility is nice to have just in case.

4 AnyDesk has less expensive paid tiers

Plus, it's free for personal use

When choosing a remote access tool, pricing is often a key factor. While both AnyDesk and TeamViewer offer free plans, their paid tiers tell a different story. AnyDesk offers a much more budget-friendly approach. Its free tier allows a single user to manage up to three devices. For those needing more, the paid plans start at $22.90 per month for one user. A 20-user plan costs $35.90 per month, while a 100-user plan with two concurrent connections is available for $79.90 per month, all billed annually.

In comparison, TeamViewer is much more expensive. Its 30-user plan with three concurrent connections costs a hefty $229.90 per month. Even its entry-level plan, which supports one user and three managed devices, is priced at $24.90 per month. AnyDesk is an excellent option for individuals and businesses looking for powerful remote access without overspending.

3 It offers excellent performance

Even on a slow internet