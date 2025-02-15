The latest generation of Macs from Apple are some of the best computers one can buy. The Mac Mini, especially, is the epitome of bang for your buck considering the performance it packs in a tiny form factor -- and at such an affordable price point. A big chunk of the credit for the success of newer Macs goes to Apple's in-house M-series chips. These ARM-based chips have revolutionized mobile computing -- thanks to stellar performance and unmatched endurance. While the current lineup of Mac computers is solid and caters to lots of different users with multiple variants, there's one Mac that's been missing for a while, and I feel there's no better time for Apple to reintroduce it. Yes, I'm talking about the 12-inch MacBook.

Apple last refreshed the standard non-Air, non-Pro MacBook back in 2017. In June 2023, the brand announced that the model was going to be obsolete. While it had its issues like the poorly-received butterfly keyboard, an underpowered chipset, and a single USB-C port, it catered to a niche demographic that wanted a portable machine that could perform basic tasks. It's close to eight years since the last iteration now, and with technological advancements in recent times, it shouldn't be too hard for Apple to iron out these problems. This is exactly why I feel it's the perfect time for Apple to bring back the 12-inch MacBook.

6 Fanless design with M series chips

Keeps the slim form factor intact

Right from the first MacBook Air with the M1 chip, Apple has established how its in-house Arm-based processors are absolutely top-notch at delivering excellent performance at lower temperature levels. The best example of this is how even the latest MacBook Air with the M3 chip doesn't have a built-in fan. Despite this, the laptop works brilliantly and can handle most demanding tasks with ease. Considering how the 12-inch MacBook will have a chassis that's even more shrunken, the M-series chips are the perfect companion to run the show.

The performance issues with earlier variants of the 12-inch MacBook were primarily due to the underpowered processor under the hood. Even if the Intel CPU at that time performed decently initially, it would start throttling under prolonged load and would result in poor performance. This in turn also led to average endurance. You see, the 12-inch MacBook already had a smaller battery due to its form factor. The thermal throttling only meant it made matters worse for the laptop. Both of these issues won't be relevant anymore with Apple's M4 chip. Whether it's sustained performance while editing photos with no fan, or all-day battery life even with a small-ish cell size, mobile processors have never been better.

5 Ideal for travel

Can even add 5G connectivity

Source: Matthew Yohe via Wikimedia Commons

The biggest selling point of the MacBook was its compact form factor. The fact that it's smaller than the largest iPad Apple currently sells is a major win for those who like traveling light. Just think of a full-fledged laptop that fits on an airplane's folding tray. Isn't it amazing? Of course, you can also do the same with an iPad and a Magic Keyboard. However, the software experience on an iPad is massively different from that on a MacBook. macOS is a proper, full-fledged desktop operating system that can run powerful apps and software intended for professionals. iPadOS, on the other hand, is a blown-up version of iOS that caters to basic needs and has a few pro-level apps at best.

You can imagine the sheer level of productivity boost one can get by using a MacBook for work when traveling. It's not just in airplanes, but the small factor means you can open up the Mac on a bus or in the rear seat of a cab and start using it. Moreover, it occupies very little space in a sleeve or backpack, so you almost don't feel it in there. This is a big bonus for frequent travelers like me who will do anything to shave even a few grams from an already heavy backpack.

4 Could be the perfect entertainment companion

Better than an iPad

In continuation to the previous point, the 12-inch MacBook is also an excellent companion for watching videos, shows, and movies when you're on the go. Just place it on the tray table when flying and enjoy your favorite show when you're not working. Moreover, a simple advantage of getting a MacBook over an iPad for entertainment needs is that you don't have to buy a case or a stand to keep the screen upright. With an iPad, you either need a folio case or a tablet holder to prop it up on any flat surface. In the case of a MacBook, simply open the lid, and it stays in place.

When you're just chilling in bed and watching content on the loudspeaker, the MacBook makes sense in this scenario too, since the speakers on it can be arguably better than those on an iPad. If the speakers on any of the recent Macs are anything to go by, the speakers on a potential 12-inch MacBook refresh are going to be excellent in terms of both quality and loudness. There's more space inside a MacBook to fit in larger speakers compared to an iPad. This gives the Mac a clear advantage.

3 The most affordable MacBook ever?

Undercutting the MacBook Air

Currently, the most affordable Mac is the Mac Mini with the M4 chip. However, it requires an external monitor and hence, isn't portable. This makes the 13-inch MacBook Air the most affordable portable Mac out there at just over $1,000. While it's still incredible value for that price, a lot of users may not want to spend that much money on a laptop if they already have a work computer or desktop. This is where the smaller MacBook can step in with a lower price point.

Even if Apple manages to shave off a couple of hundred dollars from the price tag, it would push more consumers to opt for the baseline MacBook instead of the iPad Pro, which is a fantastic device, but definitely isn't suited for churning out productivity. It'll also make it more accessible to the masses and increase the adoption of the Apple ecosystem in more households. It's a win-win, in my opinion.

2 Beneficial for college and university students

Well-suited for assignments and projects

A lower price point will also make the MacBook more accessible to students. This is a huge market for Apple since the brand already offers a student discount for its existing products. With an even lower price, Apple can attract a lot of students who rely on a laptop for their school needs. Currently, most students who do not have a high budget opt for either a Chromebook or a mid-range Windows laptop. If the laptop doesn't have a good set of internals, it more often than not results in an average user experience.

The 12-inch MacBook can solve this and become the default machine for students to do their homework and assignments. macOS is also optimized to play better with certain apps, so that's a bonus. Moreover, since most students use an iPhone, a MacBook will make more sense, since you would get to enjoy the ecosystem benefits like AirDrop, scanning and attaching documents, etc.

1 A potential endurance champ

Work all day with the charger away

Considering how well the 13-inch MacBook Air fairs in terms of battery life in daily usage, I wouldn't be surprised if Apple managed to extract the same level of endurance from a smaller machine. Yes, the small footprint would mean a slightly smaller battery pack, but the display would also be smaller to compensate for it. Apple could also potentially underclock the CPU ever so slightly and extract good performance while improving the battery life.

This could also potentially mean the 12-inch Mac has better battery life than an iPad, considering the iPad Pro has a 120Hz display and a slimmer form factor indicating a smaller battery. I believe Apple can squeeze in a larger battery, and with a 60Hz panel, get better endurance. More importantly, the MacBook should be able to charge faster than the iPad, so in case you run out of juice, a quick top-up can ensure you get a few more hours from the machine.

Bring it back already!

Considering Apple's dominance in the ARM-based processor market -- and the performance that computers running these chipsets are churning out -- there should be no reason for Apple to not relaunch the 12-inch MacBook. At the same time, launching a mini laptop could also massively hamper the sales of the iPad since they would probably sell at similar price points. Apple wouldn't want to cannibalize the sales of its own products, which is why the 12-inch MacBook may never see the light of day. One can still hope, though!