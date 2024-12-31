Summary A retrial may not solve anything, the judge didn't see a clear victory on either side.

Qualcomm already won most cases, Arm fighting for a minor aspect.

Windows on Arm is thriving, Arm should focus on tech development, not just trying to score against Qualcomm.

Qualcomm and Arm haven't had the best of years, have they? 2024 was rife with conflicts and accusations as Arm accused Qualcomm of breaching licensing law after it bought up Nuvia. Well, after a year of trading punches, Qualcomm finally won the legal battle against Arm . Well, most of it.

See, the court case was split up into three parts: Qualcomm's actions vs. Arm, Qualcomm's purchase of Nuvia vs. Arm, and Nuvia's actions vs. Arm. Qualcomm won the first two parts, and Arm couldn't do anything about those; however, the third one ended with a hung jury, which meant that Arm could reopen that part specifically. Which it did the next day .

While I respect Arm's decision to re-open the case (it had every right to do so), I don't think it'll be very productive. So, here's why I think Arm is wasting its energy going for a retrial.

3 The judge believes that a retrial won't solve anything

It may just hang a second time

Arm may believe that it can eke out a conclusion this time, but not everyone shares its enthusiasm. In fact, according to Reuters, even the judge didn't feel like a retrial was worth it:

Judge Maryellen Noreika, who presided over the case in U.S. federal court in Delaware, encouraged Arm and Qualcomm to mediate their dispute. "I don't think either side had a clear victory or would have had a clear victory if this case is tried again," Noreika told the parties.

Well, it doesn't seem Arm agrees, as it then announced its desire for a retrial:

We are disappointed that the jury was unable to reach consensus across the claims. We intend to seek a retrial due to the jury’s deadlock. From the outset, our top priority has been to protect Arm’s IP and the unparalleled ecosystem we have built with our valued partners over more than 30 years. As always, we are committed to fostering innovation in our rapidly evolving market and serving our partners while advancing the future of computing.

2 Qualcomm has already taken the lion's share of the cases

It feels like Arm is fighting for scraps

Remember earlier when I mentioned that Qualcomm won two of the three cases in the legal debate? Arm can't do anything about those ones; they are settled and in the books. They were also the most influential cases, deciding if Qualcomm's acquisition of Nuvia and using Nuvia's tech for its own chips was in breach of Arm's licensing agreement.

Now that they're done, Qualcomm can continue its relationship with Nuvia, including using its technology in its chips. That's pretty much the majority of the issues Arm had in the first place. While Arm is trying to score a win vs. Nuvia's actions, Qualcomm can go full steam ahead unabated.

1 Windows on Arm is in the best spot it's ever been in

Focusing on what's important

Close

I might understand Arm's position if it was fighting to get Windows on Arm off the ground. However, 2024 really was the year that this tech finally took off. We saw official devices released, lots of third-party app support, and even some special attention for Arm fans with Windows 11 24H2.

I understand that Arm believed that Qualcomm was in violation of its agreements, but the major points have been decided already. So, perhaps instead of trying to sweat the small things, the company could get back on track by drumming up interest and progression with its Arm-based devices. After all, if Arm focuses more on trying to score against Qualcomm than furthering its own tech, Windows on Arm runs the risk of slipping back into obscurity again.

Arm needs to settle things without another trial

With Qualcomm taking the big wins, the judge preceding the case believing that a retrial wouldn't get anywhere, and Windows on Arm requiring the company's attention more than ever, Arm really shouldn't be spending its energy trying to re-open old wounds. Qualcomm and Arm have enjoyed a beneficial relationship up until now, and it feels like the latter is throwing all of that under the bus for the sake of a retrial. Here's hoping Arm sees the light and talks things through outside of court instead of going for a round two.