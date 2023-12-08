With the market for great gaming handhelds coming into its own, there's one last thing to consider: Are the best ones replacements for your main gaming devices or just complementary products? For some, a gaming handheld can be used for portable gaming, while a complete gaming setup can be used at home. Others might go all-in on the handheld products, effectively replacing their regular setups. While I can't speak for everyone, I was surprised to find that buying the Asus ROG Ally was enough for me to ditch my Xbox Series S and gaming laptops. Here are three reasons why a handheld became my primary gaming device.

1 The portability of a gaming handheld is unparalleled

I can now play AAA titles in places that were impossible before

Close

The most obvious benefit to using a device like the ROG Ally is that it can be taken with you. I've tried taking gaming laptops with me on trips, but that can be a nightmare. One of the most common issues I've encountered is the lower performance when not connected to a power source. That means if I wanted to get a smooth gaming experience on the go, I had to lug around a giant gaming laptop and a chunky power adapter. This also wasn't great for gaming during travel; it was only serviceable once I had reached my destination.

The ROG Ally and other gaming handhelds are just better for this in almost every way. They take up less space in my bag, don't require much power, and can even be used while you're physically on the move. I've found that I actually spend more time gaming with the ROG Ally overall since I can game in more places while doing more things. It's not always easy to fit in time for playing games on busy days, but it's much easier to squeeze some time in on trains, planes, or cars. For people who feel like they never have time for gaming, a handheld device is definitely the solution.

2 One device can replace a bunch of others

It replaces the need for multiple setups

Gaming handhelds might be the easiest way to play video games. The ROG Ally specifically is surprisingly light, meaning I can hold it in pretty much any position without worrying about hand strain or cramping. I've never found desk setups very comfortable for gaming, even with a great gaming chair. You can also play from any spot in your home. Whether it be on your couch, in the bed, or outside on the deck, a gaming handheld has you covered.

It also solves the problem of moving setups or having multiple ones in your house. You might want to use a gaming console in your living room and a PC in your office or bedroom, which means either having to move them around or buying multiple setups. I've eliminated the need for multiple gaming devices by simply bringing the ROG Ally wherever I want to play games. Plus, gaming handhelds also work with docking stations, which allow you to build a big-screen setup if you miss it.

3 You can get into a game as quickly as possible

It's easier to start playing than on a PC or gaming console

I think it's quicker to get started playing on the ROG Ally than on a PC or gaming console because it's truly a dedicated gaming device. I use my PCs for other things besides gaming, and the same goes for my TVs. Whenever I go to play games on a PC, I've got to close out all of my other work applications before I can get to gaming. After I finish, my PC needs to transition back to a work machine, which takes some time. The same goes for TVs and consoles, as you have multiple devices to turn on, controllers to pair, and maybe HDMI inputs to switch.

By no means is any of this a dealbreaker for PC and console gaming, and it's definitely a first-world problem. But using the ROG Ally completely eliminates those issues, and I can get straight to gaming faster than ever. One power button turns everything on since the PC, display, and controller are all on one device. Then, Armoury Crate — the game launcher built into the ROG Ally — launches. After that, it's just a button press or two to start playing a game.

Maybe you'd still prefer a PC or console

Just because I've replaced my other gaming devices with the ROG Ally doesn't mean everybody should. People who want supreme customization and like upgrading often will still love building a great gaming PC. Others who prefer playing games on a big-screen TV will still want to stick with consoles. But there's a case to be made for a handheld device to become your primary video game system. If you value the same parts of the gaming experience that I do, it might be worth switching to a handheld.