Microsoft’s OneDrive is Windows's built-in data backup feature. It does a decent job and can be customized to work the way you want. You can control when it runs and the files it backs up. However, not all cloud backup solutions are created equal. Sure, OneDrive is convenient built-in cloud storage and sharing, but it may not be adequate if you are concerned more about privacy and security than convenience. However, you might want something with more privacy and security. Enter Proton Drive.

In addition to secure backup, storage, and sharing, you can also access Proton Docs, VPN, Mail, and other Proton products. It provides a straightforward document creation interface for your most sensitive documents.

To be fair, you can secure your data with Personal Vault in OneDrive, which adds a layer of encryption for items stored in that specific folder. It also securely encrypts it and requires 2FA to access. But unlike OneDrive, Proton adds end-to-end encryption to all items stored in Drive, not just specific ones. So, there are some good reasons why I back up to Proton Drive instead of OneDrive, and it doesn’t all have to do with privacy and security.

Related 6 reasons to use Proton Docs instead of Google Docs Google docs is the world's most popular online editor, but why should you use Proton Docs instead?

5 End-to-end encryption

Ensures secure transfer and storage of your data

Your data is encrypted locally on your system using ECC Curve25519 cryptography and OpenPGP end-to-end encryption standard while en route. You have a private and public encryption key, which can only be decrypted with the private key that you have access to. Simply put, you are the only one who can read your data on Proton Drive. It also has zero-access encryption, which will scramble the content of your documents, file names, and extensions. Even Proton staff can’t see the content of your data. Whereas, with OneDrive, it retains unencrypted data access unless you store it in the encrypted Personal Vault folder.

Related 5 reasons you need to consider Proton Pass as your next password manager Proton Pass is a free-to-use password manager with advanced monitoring and security features that I think you'll love.

4 Ease of use

The Proton Drive is responsive and straightforward