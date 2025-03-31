Valve has finally taken a big step toward making SteamOS available on more handheld gaming PCs, with Lenovo’s upcoming Legion Go 2 set to support the OS. This is a huge deal, considering how poorly Windows 11 handles the handheld form factor. However, Bazzite will still be the better option for most handhelds.

The custom Linux build offers a SteamOS-like experience for popular Windows handhelds like the ROG Ally and Legion Go. It delivers a console-like interface, smooth controller navigation, and even working suspend/resume functionality.