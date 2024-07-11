Key Takeaways Soundbars reduce cable clutter to just 1 or 2 cables, simplifying your setup.

Soundbars offer sleek designs and enhanced convenience compared to traditional PC speakers.

Budget-friendly soundbars provide quality audio without breaking the bank.

Audio is an essential part of a PC setup. Despite the best gaming headsets delivering an impressive combination of quality audio and convenience, sometimes you just feel like cranking it up with some legit speakers. Personally, I don't always like wearing a headset, no matter how light and comfortable it might be. PC speakers allow you to sit back and enjoy that movie, game, or YouTube video without feeling a constant weight on your head and neck.

When choosing which speaker to buy, you have no lack of options. Cheap 2.0-channel speakers, premium 2.1-channel speakers with a subwoofer, or a myriad of surround sound systems — you can take your audiophile obsession as far as you want. But, you might also want to consider a soundbar instead of traditional speakers for your PC setup. After transforming television audio, soundbars are becoming a hot property among gamers and PC users.

Related Pros and cons of switching from speakers to a soundbar for your PC PC speakers offer an immersive headset-free experience. But is it time to switch to a soundbar for your PC?

3 Soundbars reduce cable clutter

Sleek, simple, and convenient

Close

PC speakers have conventionally brought with them at least four different cables running around the back of your desk — a power cable, a 3.5-mm audio cable to the PC, and two cables connecting the satellite units to the subwoofer. Even if you're a cable management ninja and can hide every single cable from sight, a speaker setup still adds unnecessary cables to the mix. For most people, it just translates into four extra cables becoming part of the cable jungle under the desk.

Replacing your speakers with a soundbar seems like the perfect solution to this problem. You can bring the cable count from 4 (or more) to 2 or even 1 in the case of some soundbars. Not only is managing a single cable far easier than managing 4 of them, but you also get rid of the subwoofer and satellite units in favor of a single compact bar on your desk.

Provided you have a decently large desk, a soundbar will comfortably fit below your monitor. If you have a monitor arm instead of your monitor's stock stand, you can position the soundbar anywhere you want. You might have some concerns regarding the sound quality of a soundbar compared to traditional speakers, but that's exactly what we're going to get into next.

Related Need to jazz up your home office? Get yourself these 10 must-have upgrades. Your home office is your mainstay for almost half of your day. These indispensable upgrades can help you take it to the next level.

2 Soundbars can deliver great PC audio

Soundbar audio has come a long way

For the audio aficionados, a PC speaker is tough to beat in terms of pure sound quality, especially if you're talking high-end speaker setups. But, when you just need something that can deliver a decent experience for your PC audio needs, soundbars are certainly not lacking. From 2.1-channel soundbars with subwoofers to 5.1-channel models with 180W of peak power, soundbars have come a long way.

Gamers can look at models like the Razer Leviathan V2 for a potent audio setup that includes a subwoofer and 2 full-range drivers inside the soundbar. The entire setup is compact yet powerful, delivering solid bass, volume, and quality audio. There's Bluetooth connectivity and RGB lighting as well (if you prefer that). Creative also has some great soundbars, one of which is the Sound Blaster Katana V2X, which comes with a compact subwoofer and 5.1 virtual surround sound.

Whether you're looking for multiple connectivity options or audio quality features, soundbars can comfortably stand their own against conventional speakers. But you might not be convinced yet. After all, soundbars seem to cost quite a lot compared to some budget speakers you and I have been using for decades. Fortunately, we're going to tackle that next.

Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2X soundbar $230 $280 Save $50 The Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2X is a premium soundbar equipped with two drivers, two tweeters, and a subwoofer. Its 180W of peak power and 5.1 virtual surround sound are enough to deliver a thumping audio experience for any PC setup. $217 at Amazon $230 at Newegg

Related How to improve audio on your PC From Windows 11's built-in audio enhancements to dedicated equalizers, there are plenty of ways to boost your PC's sound

1 There's always a soundbar in your budget

You don't need to spend hundreds of dollars for a good soundbar

A potential concern about switching to a soundbar might be the monetary investment. Typical PC speakers like the Creative Pebble V3 can be had for just $35, and more powerful models like the Logitech Z407 cost only around $120. These prices are much lower than the soundbar models we've listed in the previous section. However, there are always budget soundbars that you can look at if you want even better value per dollar.

Take, for instance, the Redragon GS560 2.0-channel soundbar that retails for just $35. You might have heard about Redragon which is fast becoming known for its budget keyboards, mice, and headphones. It measures only 16 inches in length, comes with a decent 4W output, and features touch controls and RGB lighting. You can expect a similar audio quality from it as we see on a set of budget speakers like the Creative Pebble V3.

If you have a little more to spend and want a more established brand, you can consider the Razer Leviathan V2 X, which is a cheaper version of the aforementioned Leviathan V2. It comes with a better audio experience, 5W of total output, dual connectivity thanks to wired and Bluetooth connections, customizable RGB lighting, and a compact form factor. It costs around $100, but it's still one of the most affordable PC soundbars on the market.

Redragon GS560 The Redragon GS560 soundbar is a pocket-friendly 2.0-channel soundbar for PC which comes with 4W of total power. It can deliver a solid audio experience in this price range, features touch controls, and also has RGB lighting. Being a decent replacement for budget speakers, the GS560 saves desk space and reduces cable clutter. $35 at Amazon $35 at Newegg

Related How to set up spatial audio on Windows 11 Windows 11 gives you the option to enjoy more immersive sound with spatial audio. Here’s how to enable it

Does switching to a soundbar finally make sense?

Speakers have been a part of PC setups forever, thanks to great audio quality and affordability. But, soundbars have evolved to rival traditional speakers not only in comparison with the audio experience and features, but also in price. Plus, you have several advantages when shifting to soundbars — you don't need to manage multiple cables, and you get a cleaner, clutter-free desk.

Soundbars might not be for everyone, but for most users who are looking for a decent audio setup instead of opting for a set of budget speakers, they present a viable alternative.